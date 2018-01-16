Police say Dolores O’Riordan death ‘not suspicious’ as tributes pour in

The death of Cranberries front woman Dolores O’Riordan is not being treated as suspicious, police in London have said.

Police were called to the Hilton Hotel in Park Lane on Monday morning, where it was later confirmed that the Irish singer (46) was pronounced dead.

No exact cause of death has yet been confirmed.

In a statement issued yesterday London Metropolitan Police said the death was being treated as “unexplained”. However, the force has since confirmed the circumstances surrounding the death are not suspicious.

Her publicist said family members were “devastated” by her death and have requested privacy “at this very difficult time”.

She is survived by her three children; Taylor Baxter, Molly Leigh and Dakota Rain.

Social media has been filled with tributes for the simger who fronted the Limerick-based band to international acclaim during the 1990s and early 2000s, before rejoining in 2009.

A post uploaded to the official U2 Instagram account on Tuesday morning and signed by band members Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton and Larry Mullen described O’Riordan as Limerick’s “Bel canto”, or beautiful singer.

“The band are floored but it’s of course her family we’re all thinking of right now. Out of the West came this storm of a voice - she had such strength of conviction yet she could speak to the fragility in all of us,” it read.

Tributes

Prominent politicians including President Michael D Higgins and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar also paid their respects to O’Riordan on Monday.

The President said she and The Cranberries had an “immense influence on rock and pop music in Ireland and internationally”, adding: “I recall with fondness the late Limerick TD Jim Kemmy’s introduction of her and The Cranberries to me, and the pride he and so many others took in their successes.

Dolores O'Riordan: Share your memories and tributes

We are devastated on the passing of our friend Dolores. She was an extraordinary talent and we feel very privileged to have been part of her life from 1989 when we started the Cranberries. The world has lost a true artist today.

Noel, Mike and Fergal

Noel, Mike and Fergal — The Cranberries (@The_Cranberries) January 15, 2018

“To all those who follow and support Irish music, Irish musicians and the performing arts her death will be a big loss.”

“As the female lead singer of a hugely successful rock band, she blazed a trail and might just have been Limerick’s greatest ever rock star. RIP,” said Mr Varadkar in a Twitter post.

Irish singer Hozier tweeted: “My first time hearing Dolores O’Riordan’s voice was unforgettable. It threw into question what a voice could sound like in that context of Rock. I’d never heard somebody use their instrument in that way. Shocked and saddened to hear of her passing, thoughts are with her family.”

Others who have publicly commented on O’Riordan’s death include singer Bryan Adams, Kings of Leon bassist Jared Followill, Kinks guitarist Dave Davies and Irish band Kodaline.

She was also remembered by Chernobyl Children International chief executive Adi Roche, a charity for which O’Riordan helped to fundraise.

The Mayor of Limerick Stephen Keary said O’Riordan was a phenomenal talent who never forgot her Limerick roots.

A book of condolence opened at the council headquarters in Merchant’s Quay at 10am.

In a statement Father James Walton, Parish Priest of Ballybricken, Co Limerick, said details for the singer’s funeral have not been finalised as yet.

Distinctive voice

O’Riordan was born in Ballybricken, Co Limerick, in 1971, the youngest of seven children. She joined The Cranberries in Limerick in 1990.

Her distinctive voice helped fuel the Cranberries’ rapid rise in the early 1990s with global hits Linger, Dreams and Zombie.

The band went on to sell over 40 million records to become Ireland’s second-best-selling rock band after U2.

Her three bandmates said in a tweet that they were devastated at the loss of an “extraordinary talent”.

A naturally reserved individual, O’ Riordan often struggled with fame, leaving Ireland for several years to avoid the spotlight.

The Cranberries shot to fame with their 1993 debut album Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can’t We? after the hit song Linger was picked up by MTV.

The band’s first three albums sold a combined 28 million copies.

But the strain on O’ Riordan, who was so shy that she performed with her back to the audience during some early concerts, was also becoming clear, with the band cutting short a tour in 1996 citing exhaustion and disillusionment.

O’ Riordan left the Cranberries in 2003 and recorded two solo albums, before the band reformed in 2009.

O’ Riordan pleaded guilty to headbutting and spitting at a garda in 2014 following an alleged air rage incident.

She later told an interviewer she had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and was struggling with the breakdown of her marriage to Don Burton.

Last year, the Cranberries cancelled a number of concerts in North America and Europe, saying O’ Riordan was suffering from back problems.

British pop band Duran Duran, whose tour manager, Don Burton, was O’ Riordan’s husband from 1994 until they separated in 2014 and was father to her children, said in a Twitter posting that they were “crushed” by the news. - Addtional reporting Reuters