Pipeworks festival opens with screening of Nosferatu

Wednesday 19th, Pipeworks, various venues Dublin pipeworks.ie

The Pipeworks festival concentrates on music for the so-called King of Instruments. It opens with a screening of Murnau’s classic Nosferatu of 1922 with live organ accompaniment (St Patrick’s Cathedral at 9pm tonight) and runs until Sunday with a concert at St Michael’s Church, Dún Laoghaire , by Naji Hakim, successor to Messiaen at La Trinité in Paris.

His programme includes a selection of his own work, pieces by Clérambault, Bach and Messiaen, and closes with an improvisation. Events in between range from a programme of “Medieval Chant and Tallis Lamentations” from Nigel Short’s choir Tenebrae, a recital by young organists and a recital by Daniel Moult billed as “From Byrd to Wesley on Ireland’s Oldest Organ”, the recently restored instrument in the Exam Hall, TCD.

Friday 21st, Stations of the Sun, various venues Dundalk lcms.org

Louth Contemporary Music Society’s June festival is this year titled Stations of the Sun. The two-day event (today and tomorrow) is spread over a number of venues in Dundalk and runs to five concerts as well as a session of public interviews with composers.

The festival is marked by the first visit to Ireland of leading Finnish composer Kaija Saariaho, who has curated two programmes of her own work for the occasion, the first in Dundalk Gaol tonight, the second in St Nicholas Church of Ireland tomorrow night. The festival also sees the first visit to Ireland by the Russian Patriarchate Choir (St Nicholas Church at 5pm tomorrow) with a programme to include Vladimir Martynov’s Apocalypse and other events include new works by György Kurtág, Linda Catlin Smith, Pascale Criton as well as Peter Garland’s When we with Sappho.