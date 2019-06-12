Philomena Lynott dies aged 88

Philomena Lynott, mother of the late Thin Lizzy frontman Phil Lynott, has died aged 88.

Ms Lynott had lived with cancer in recent years. Her death was announced by Hot Press magazine, with which she worked on her bestselling book My Boy about Phil Lynott’s life.

“She was a formidable and brilliant woman,” Hot Press editor Niall Stokes said. “I am really proud that we were able to participate in telling her remarkable story. Because she was indeed a remarkable woman.”

Ms Lynott had previously warned young people about the risks of drink and drug abuse. Her son died aged 36 in 1986 after years of drug abuse.

Speaking in 2013, after a statue of Phil was unveiled near Grafton St after it had been taken away and repoaired after being vandalised, Ms Lynott said: “Young people, when they get involved in drugs, they think it makes them laugh, it makes them happy, it makes them this, that and the other,” she said.

“But they don’t realise that they’re getting hooked and they’re getting hooked deeper. And all of a sudden, they can’t do without them and that’s when all the villainy starts.”

