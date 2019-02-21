Peter Tork of The Monkees dead at 77

The wise-cracking guitarist of the 1960s pop sensations had rare tongue cancer

Peter Tork: role in the band’s TV adventures was as a goofy, dopey comic foil. Photograph: Gabe Palacio/ImageDirect

Peter Tork: role in the band’s TV adventures was as a goofy, dopey comic foil. Photograph: Gabe Palacio/ImageDirect

 

Peter Tork, bassist-and-singer of 1960s pop sensations The Monkees, has died aged 77. The actor and musician was best known as the keyboardist and bassist in the popular TV pop-group, which achieved widespread fame in the 1960s.

Tork’s death was confirmed in a statement posted on the official Facebook account of the US TV star, who was born in Washington DC in 1942.

Tork was described an “amazing soul” by those close to him.

The statement said: “It is with beyond-heavy and broken hearts that we share the devastating news that our friend, mentor, teacher, and amazing soul, Peter Tork, has passed from this world.

“Please know that Peter was extremely appreciative of you, his Torkees, and one of his deepest joys was to be out in front of you, playing his music, and seeing you enjoy what he had to share.

“We send blessings and thoughts of comfort to you all, with much gratitude.”

The Monkees: Michael Nesmith, Peter Tork, Davy Jones and Mickly Dolenz. Photograph: Reuters
The Monkees: Michael Nesmith, Peter Tork, Davy Jones and Mickly Dolenz. Photograph: Reuters

Tork became part of the thriving folk scene in Greenwich village, before auditioning for a planned series about a fictitious pop four-piece.

The series became The Monkees, and Tork was the slightly goofy keyboard and bass player, alongside Micky Dolenz, Michael Nesmith, and the late English singer Davy Jones.

After their formation in 1966, the made-for-TV group had number one hits with I’m A Believer, Daydream Believer, and Last Train To Clarksville soon after they were established.

Following The Monkees, Tork worked in collaboration with several musicians including George Harrison, for whom he played banjo. There followed an unsuccessful period with band Release, and a spell in prison for drugs possession.

He later took part in reunion tours with The Monkees.

He was diagnosed with a rare form of tongue cancer in 2009. – PA

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.