Pete Shelley, Buzzcocks lead singer, dies aged 63

Buzzcocks leader singer Pete Shelley has died of a suspected heart attack aged 63.

Buzzcocks official Twitter account said: “It’s with great sadness that we confirm the death of Pete Shelley, one of the UK’s most influential and prolific songwriters and co-founder of the seminal original punk band Buzzcocks.”

“Pete’s music has inspired generations of musicians over a career that spanned five decades and with his band and as a solo artist, he was held in the highest regard by the music industry and by his fans around the world.

The band added that a more detailed statement would follow.

The lead singer’s brother Gary McNeish wrote on Facebook: “This is the hardest thing I have ever had to do, is tell you my brother Pete Shelley had a heart attack this morning and passed away.”

The band rose to fame in the late 1970s with their song Ever Fallen in Love (With Someone You Shouldn’t’ve) receiving critical acclaim. It was No. 12 in the UK charts in 1978.

Shelley was born in Leigh, near Wigan, England, and formed Buzzcocks in Bolton in 1975 with Howard Devoto. They were one of the seminal bands of the punk era.

The Buzzcocks in the early days. Photograph: Fin Costello/Redferns

Tributes to singer poured in after the news of his death was confirmedy. The author Neil Gaiman tweeted: “Part of my youth dies with him. RIP Pete Shelley.”

Lead singer of The Charlatans Tim Burgess paid tribute to Shelley on Twitter: “Farewell Pete Shelley. The first album I ever owned was Love Bites By Buzzcocks. This is my favourite song by them”.

Norman Blake, the frontman of the band Teenage Fanclub, said : “His songs were important to me when I was a young man and they still are to me now.”

Singer Tracey Thorn, of Everything But The Girl, quoted from Buzzcocks’ song track 16 Again: “But after all life’s only death’s recompense.” She described Shelly as “an amazing songwriter”.