Ozzy Osbourne postpones Dublin gig over illness

Rock star Ozzy Osbourne has postponed his 3Arena concert in Dublin on Wednesday night due to illness.

Last week the “Prince of Darkness” posted a photograph on his Twitter account of his bloodshot eye saying,“ Coughed so hard I burst a blood vessel in my eye”.

The British musician dubbed his tour No More Tours II as at 70 he does not want to travel extensively any more.

Coughed so hard I burst a blood vessel in my eye pic.twitter.com/EPuDnN8Mpa — Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) January 24, 2019

The original No More Tours tour took place in 1991 after Osbourne was falsely diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

His latest and last tour has already seen a number of cancellations. In October Osbourne had to cancel shows on the autumn leg of his tour in the US after he contracted a staphylococcus (staph) infection in his hand following a manicure.

Promoter MCD said Osbourne’s 3Arena show, the first date of his European tour, will be rescheduled and the announcement of an alternative date will be announced within the next 48 hours.

All tickets will remain valid for the rescheduled date.