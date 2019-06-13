Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds at Malahide Castle: Everything you need to know

Who is playing?

Noel Gallagher and his band. It is close to 10 years since he quit Oasis, leaving a legacy that his errant younger brother, Liam, has stuck to quite closely, both in Beady Eye, his post-Oasis band, and in his solo work. Noel, meanwhile, formed his eponymous High Flying Birds and set about forging his own same-but-different tunes. There is, apparently, no new album this year, but rather a series of EPs, the first of which, Black Star Dancing, has just been released. Expect two more EPs to be released by December. Special guests at this gig include the UK bands Doves and Blossoms, Australia’s DMA’s, and the fast-rising Irish group Inhaler.

When do they play?

Sunday, June 16th

What time should I arrive?

Gates open at 4pm. Bear in mind that Hogan’s Gate, near Malahide Dart station, will be the only pedestrian access to the grounds.

How do I get there – and home again?

The concert entrance is about a 10-minute walk from Malahide Dart station – the organisers recommend public transport, given the likely congestion and parking problems (clampers and tow trucks will be operating) for anybody who drives to the concert. Make sure to plan and book your return travel in advance – it’s a long walk back to the city.

Dart, train and bus: The last Dart leaves for Dublin at 12.10am. The last trains leave for Drogheda at 10.57pm and for Dundalk at 12.01am. Concert buses will leave Malahide Cricket Club (follow the signs from the concert grounds) for George’s Quay, in central Dublin, after the gig, at 11pm. You can book tickets (€10) in advance or take your chances and see if any are left on the night (but beware that the bus to Dublin after The Cure’s concert, last weekend, did sell out before the gig).

By car: If you do bring your car, the limited parking opens an hour before the gates.

Driving from the south: take the M50, leave the motorway at junction 3 (signposted M1 Belfast/Airport), continuing on to the R139. At the roundabout take the second exit, continuing on the R139 for 2.6km. Turn left on to Malahide Road/R107. Continue for 4.2km, then take a right on to Back Road. Follow the signs for the car parks, which will be on your left.

take the M50, leave the motorway at junction 3 (signposted M1 Belfast/Airport), continuing on to the R139. At the roundabout take the second exit, continuing on the R139 for 2.6km. Turn left on to Malahide Road/R107. Continue for 4.2km, then take a right on to Back Road. Follow the signs for the car parks, which will be on your left. From the north: take the M1, leave the motorway at junction 4 (signposted R132 Swords/Malahide/Donabate). Keep right, merging on to the R132. At the roundabout take the second exit, keeping on the R132. At the next roundabout take the second exit, staying on R132. Take a slight left, merging on to Swords Road/R106 and continue for 2.9km. Turn right on to Dublin Road/R107, continue for 700m and then turn left on to Back Road. Follow the signs for the car parks, which will be on your left.

What about disabled access?

The car parks include designated spaces. Email access@festivalrepublic.com to register. For accessible-ticket queries call Ticketmaster on 0818-903001 (Republic of Ireland), 0333-3219996 (Northern Ireland and UK) or +353-818-903001 (international).

What will they play?

The band have been pretty consistent at recent concerts, playing an 18-song set that includes some of Oasis’s biggest crowd-pleasers, and rounding the night off with The Beatles:

Fort Knox

Holy Mountain

Keep On Reaching

It’s a Beautiful World

She Taught Me How to Fly

Black Star Dancing

Talk Tonight

Little by Little

Dead in the Water

Everybody’s on the Run

AKA... What a Life!

Whatever

The Masterplan

Wonderwall

Stop Crying Your Heart Out

Half the World Away

Don’t Look Back in Anger

All You Need Is Love

When does it all end?

By 11pm.

Are there any tickets left?

At the time of writing, Ticketmaster still had full-price tickets. Whether you go for these or for fan-resale tickets, buy from accredited sources only.

What’s the story with security?

Under-16s must be accompanied by an adult; bring your passport, Garda age card or driving licence as evidence of your date of birth. Allow time for security checks on the way in.

Bags larger than A4 size will not be permitted. All bags may be searched, and this can be time-consuming, so consider going bagless for easier entry.

There will be no cloakroom or storage facilities. No umbrellas, alcohol, garden furniture, selfie sticks, flares, glasses or cans, among other items, will be permitted at the event.

Can I take photographs at the concert?

Yes, but only with a smartphone or small camera. GoPros, professional cameras and any other recording equipment are banned.

What’s the weather forecast?

At the time of publication the forecast is reasonably good, for a cloudy but bright afternoon with some sunny spells, and temperatures of 14 or 15 degrees. The evening will be a few degrees cooler, but no rain is expected.