New artist of the week: Slowthai

Bad boy of alt-grime with a ‘There’s nothing great about Britain’ tattoo? What’s not to love?
 

What

Alt-grime rapper and producer

Where

England

Why

A Slowthai gig is known to be a unique night out. Since arriving last year, the rapper and producer has been carried on stage in a coffin, has disparagingly rapped over the English national anthem and routinely performs in his underwear.

Sure, that makes Tyron Frampton sound more like a wrestler at a pay-per-view event, but his taste for theatrics bleeds into his music with a punk-style energy. With his “There’s nothing great about Britain” tattoo, Slowthai has emerged as an artist not afraid to react to the state of Brexit-torn Britain while reflecting on his own personal life.

Frampton’s voice is what will strike you first. His nasal English colloquial whine finds peers in American rap with Ratking and in the UK with Dizzee Rascal. Slowthai’s lyrics address multiculturalism, a reluctant drug dealer, the role of women in his life and being a British youth in the 21st century.

Frampton’s music hits hard – sinogrime tones, deep sustained bass and eerie horror synths are common. His latest song, Doorman, is a collaboration with producer Mura Masa and eschews his hard grime sound for high-tempo BPM electronic-punk to rival Death Grips.

The videos also feature the macabre, echoing the uncertainty of his homeland’s future and the current world climate. The clip for Rainbows features Frampton’s transformation into King Kong, who raps while hanging off Big Ben, and with it, Slowthai pitches himself as a conscious bogeyman of UK music.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.