New artist of the week: Marc Rebillet

His absurd bedroom jams are an oddball mix of music, comedy and performance art
Marc Rebillet: not for everyone

Marc Rebillet: not for everyone

 

What

Absurd musical comedy.

Where

Dallas.

Why

Artists, comedians and personalities breaking through their YouTube channels is a common 21st-century occurrence these days, but the direct-to-fan show-off nature of performing for camera suits some more than others.

Marc Rebillet’s craft is tailor-made for the YouTube generation, who watch in their thousands to see the bedroom hipster perform music, comedy and performance art with an array of musical instruments and a loop station.

Like improv musical comedian Reggie Watts and beatbox supremo Beardyman, a huge part of the fun is watching Rebillet build his absurd bedroom jams by looping and recording various instruments.

Key to his success is his ability to draw from frenzied synth-pop, laidback R&B slow cuts or old-soul and adapt his singing voice to whatever genre he tries his hand at.

Sure, Rebillet’s off-the-cuff lyrics are juvenile and are designed to be confrontational to the audience he often livestreams in front of. His schtick seems inspired by time working dead-end jobs and imitating a stale corporate environment.

Rebillet’s buzz won’t be for everyone, but he’s found an audience in Ireland that will see him do his oddball thing live on stage at the Tivoli Theatre in Dublin on January 23rd.

