New artist of the week: DJ Seinfeld, king of the lo-fi house DJs

Lo-fi house has irked the dance establishment, and DJ Seinfeld is at the vanguard of the genre

Niall Byrne

DJ Seinfeld: king of lo-fi house.

DJ Seinfeld: king of lo-fi house.

 

What: Lo-fi house’s shining star

Where: Sweden

Why: Disruption may be valued in the tech industry but in the music world, the old guard don’t like their conventions messed with. Even in the world of dance music, which is now more corporate than anyone raving in the 1990s in Detroit, Chicago or Peckham could ever have thought.

So when the genre tag “Lo-Fi House” started to be used by a clutch of artists who named themselves and their tracks with pop culture references, such as Ross From Friends, DJ Boring’s Winona and DJ Seinfeld, it drew ire from the dance establishment.

The youth didn’t care. This new generation and the sound they were making was embraced on all corners. Another reason the dance oldies were none too happy? These new artists didn’t value high-fidelity above all else, preferring to rough up their electronic productions with distortion.

Swedish producer DJ Seinfeld is the microscene’s most popular artist; he’s played at clubs around Ireland more than once already. And there’s a reason. Beneath the less-than-shiny exterior, there are songs with rich feeling. U, a six-minute song that will feature on DJ Seinfeld’s album Time Spent Away From U samples Bob Geldof talking about grief and is emotionally more resonant than any ironic genre tag would have you believe.

You have to hear these...

Brian Eno with Kevin Shields – Only Once Away My Son

Brian Eno and Kevin Shields have collaborated on ‘Only Once Away My Son’.
Kevin Shields and Brian Eno have collaborated on ‘Only Once Away My Son’.

This collaboration was concocted by two artists known for their way with sonics for a US cartoon cable TV station Adult Swim’s singles collection). Where Eno is known for making serene, Shields with My Bloody Valentine is known for making ears bleed, so it makes sense that the two met in the middle for this track where Eno’s ambient tones are met with roars of drone.

This would have been a better choice for the the soundtrack to BBC’s Blue Planet II trailer than Hans Zimmer and Radiohead’s collaboration.

Metro Area – Miura

Morgan Geist and Darshan Jesrani’s run of 12-inch releases from 1999, which were subsequently packaged into a full-length Metro Area LP in 2002, contained some of the finest dance music to come out of New York in at least a generation. Even now, tracks such as Miura, notable for its simple “uh-oh uh-oh” vocal sample and its spacious beat with slight delay, still work in clubs. They have a timeless quality informed by the 1970s’ and 1980s’ NYC club culture that proceeded it, and with the album now remastered and re-released on vinyl to mark its 15th anniversary, there’s no better time to give it a reappraisal.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.