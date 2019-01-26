New artist of the week: Charlotte Adigéry

What: Soulwax-affiliated electronic pop

Where: Belgium

Why: “Dance til you’re dizzy. Be your naked and uncompromising self,” says the Belgian-Caribbean artist Charlotte Adigéry by way of introduction to her musical modus operandi.

Since appearing on Soulwax’s 2016 Belgica, the soundtrack for the film of the same name, Adigéry has been very closely aligned to the 2ManyDJs brothers David and Stephen Dewaele and their extensive record and production expertise.

A self-titled EP in her name on their Deewee label (one of the most consistent dance labels of the last four years) established the artist’s minimal and stylish tracks, anchored by Adigéry’s exotic multilingual style, informed by her upbringing and living situation. She was born in France, lives in Belgium with a mother from Martinique and a father from Guadeloupe.

Last year, the songs she released, both in her own name and as WWWater, became more impactful. Screen, a track from the latter more punk-leaning project was inspired by an uncomfortable experience where a music manager told her to her face that he had masturbated to her Facebook pictures, prompting a challenging song about shame, outrage and screen addiction.

November’s Paténipat by contrast, is inspired by her Creole heritage and features a hypnotic chant about house geckos set to a Soulwax beat.

Her identity is further explored on High Lights, the lead single from upcoming Zandoli EP with production by Bolis Pupul and Soulwax, is a catchy electronic-pop song about celebrating black women wearing weaves.

“Hair is such a powerful organ, and it’s a very powerful way to express yourself,” she says.

By exploring such nuanced topics, both serious and light-hearted, Adigéry is making body music with finespun subject matter.

James Blake

You have to hear this

James Blake – I’ll Come Too

James Blake’s fourth album Assume Form is informed by love and happiness, in contrast to his previous textured electronic music that sometimes let the darkness envelop it.

I’ll Come Too is an unabashed love song, that forgets the mundane details where Blake just wants to follow his heart and lover across oceans.

Hazey in ‘Somewhere in Ireland’

You have to watch this

Somewhere In Ireland

Currently debuting on YouTube via the Humans Of The Sesh channel, Somewhere In Ireland is a five-part series of performances of Irish hip-hop artists from all over Ireland by Limerick director Brown Sauce that brings together crew of videographers and animators to the project.

Part one focused on Limerick rapper Hazey and part two features Leinster MCs Huva, Chili and Ganiyu.

If you want a snapshot of the ever-rising Irish rap scene, this is it right now.