New artist of the week: Boy Azooga

Plus songs to hear from Foals and Denise Chaila

Boy Azooga

Boy Azooga

 

What: “Cardiff’s answer to William Onyeabor?”

Where: Wales

Why: Heavenly Recordings is one of the UK’s longest-standing and relevant labels since its inception, having stood firm with its mantle of championing indie and folk artists like St Etienne, Doves, Ed Harcourt and Beth Orton.

These days, they remain true to their roots of representing outliers with the likes of the Australian woozy psych-rock King Gizzard and The Lizard Wizard, Baxter Dury (son of Ian) and the Welsh alt-pop artist Gwenno.

Described as “Cardiff’s answer to William Onyeabor, ” Boy Azooga are one of their latest signings and fit right in.

On the surface level, Boy Azooga’s debut album 1,2 Kung Fu! suggests a rock band with Loner Boogie wearing a muscular T-Rex riff like there is no tomorrow. It quickly becomes obvious that Boy Azooga’s vision is polychromatic and inspired by disparate artists like Black Sabbath, Caribou, Ty Segall and the Beastie Boys.

The band’s main man is Davey Newington, a Welsh boy from a family that includes parents from the National Orchestra Of Wales and a grandfather who played jazz drums for the Royal Marines.

The band’s latest track pays tribute to a little known Welsh band The Table who released Do The Standing Still in 1977 and was a minor hit in the country’s nightclubs. Boy Azooga swap the original’s frenetic freak rock for a more barrelling glam-rock stomp.

Newington walks a fine line between genres and any single identifier for too long. The band’s debut single Face Behind Her Cigarette certainly channels the playful melodic synths of the Nigerian funk musician Onyeabor in the guise of an indie pop-esque song. Elsewhere on the album, there’s soft psychedelic rock (Jerry) to rival early Tame Impala and avant electronic synth pop meld resembling Stereolab (Waitin’). Boy Azooga is a magpie project and Newington is capable of finding fresh water from an oft-depleted well.

YOU HAVE TO HEAR THIS

Denise Chaila: Copper Bullet
Denise Chaila: Copper Bullet

Denise Chaila: Copper Bullet

“What’s Irish rap? It’s a sound you can’t predict.” Limerick has really been raising its voices over the last few years buoyed by the success of Rusangano Family. Now the trio’s close cohort has dropped her debut solo EP Duel Citizenship exploring multi-racial identity and the place of female rap. Copper Bullet is the big one of the two songs, with the Zambian-born Limerick-based artist elevating her place in Irish rap with ease by the sheer confidence and substance of her work.

Foals: Exits

The Oxford band Foals made their name with math-rock but quickly expanded into looser and expansive territory. The band, now a four-piece, will release two connected albums this year with Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost Part 1 due on March 8th. The cycle’s first release, Exits, is a cross-section from their discography fusing big hooks, stadium guitar music, prog and their early math-rock that feels new for the band with lyrics concerned with escaping a world without privacy. The band play Trinity College Dublin on July 2nd.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.