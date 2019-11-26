New alternative-rock festival announced for Punchestown

Faith No More are to headline Sunstroke, a new alternative-rock festival at Punchestown Racecourse, in June 2020.

The California band, who had hits in the late 1980s and early 1990s with Epic, Midlife Crisis and Easy, will be joined by the influential Scottish band The Jesus and Mary Chain, the Grammy-winning Deftones, and the French death-metal quartet Gojira at the Co Kildare venue over the weekend of June 13th and 14th.

The line-up for the optimistically named three-stage festival also includes Killing Joke, Black Veil Brides, Frank Carter & the Rattlesnakes, Neck Deep, Bowling for Soup, The Hu, Refused and At the Gates.

Early-bird tickets go on sale at 9am on Tuesday, December 3rd, for €129.50, or €159.50 with camping.