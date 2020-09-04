My Sweet Beloved review – an assured and arresting debut

Eamon Sweeney

Fri, Sep 4, 2020, 05:15

First published: Fri, Sep 4, 2020, 05:15

   
 

Album:
My Sweet Beloved

Artist:
My Sweet Beloved

Label:
D&D Records

Genre:
Alternative

My Sweet Beloved are a Dublin based band featuring a stellar cast of musicians who have all respectively achieved a lot. They include Derek Byrne of Autumn Owls, Anton Hegarty of Future Kings of Spain and A Lazarus Soul, Dan Devlin of Moskowitz, and Danielle Harrison Byrne from Los Angeles, who previously fronted Skindive during the late 1990s and early noughties. Together, this new band create a bracing and intoxicating mix of noise and melody.

On the opening track and lead single The Invitation, Harrison Byrne's voice soars over a sparse and minimal arrangement. On Infernal Fires they bring a heavier sound to the party, while Sweet Fresh Meats shows they know how to craft a catchy pop song.

Stubborn Change is even better, a dark and bittersweet tune that's reminiscent of dream pop duo Curve.

MSB deliver a startling 10-track collection of cracking alternative guitar pop. All songs bar one (the aforementioned Infernal Fires) are written by Danielle Harrison Byrne, who also co-produces the album with Les Keye. Joe Chester of A Lazarus Soul does a sterling job on mastering while another scene stalwart, Mark Colbert, contributes percussion to some tracks.

This self-titled album is an assured and arresting debut from a highly talented and accomplished collective.

Sadly, My Sweet Beloved's live plans have been put on ice until further notice, but there's still plenty here to admire in the meantime.

Fri, Sep 4, 2020, 05:15

First published: Fri, Sep 4, 2020, 05:15

   