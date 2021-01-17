Music producer and convicted murderer Phil Spector dies of Covid aged 81

Noted music producer Phil Spector, who changed the sound of pop music in the 1960s with his Wall of Sound recordings and was convicted of murder for the 2003 murder of Hollywood actor Lana Clarkson, has died at age 81 of Covid-19.

Spector produced 20 top 40 hits between 1961 and 1965 and went on to work with the Beatles, the Righteous Brothers and Ike and Tina Turner. He also influenced artists ranging from the Beach Boys to Bruce Springsteen, who emulated the Spector sound on his classic single Born to Run. He also worked with Leonard Cohen and the Ramones.

Spector was diagnosed with Covid-19 four weeks ago and was transferred from his prison cell, where he had been serving a 19 years-to-life sentence for the murder of Lana Clarkson, to a hospital, the Daily Mail newspaper said.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation stated on Sunday that California Health Care Facility inmate Spector was pronounced deceased of natural causes at 6.35pm on Saturday, January 16th, at an outside hospital. “His official cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner in the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office.” – Reuters