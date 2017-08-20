Music from the archives: The music of Roscoe Holcomb and Wade Ward

A coalminer and a farmer combine to make unmatched banjo music
The Music of Roscoe Holcomb and Wade Ward

The Music of Roscoe Holcomb and Wade Ward

 

It’s a contentious one to love but I have to profess or confess my love for the banjo.

What exactly draws me to its insistent sound is hard to pinpoint but that strident and steely, resonant tone is one I find instantly appealing when plucked by the hands of a master.

It’s origins in Caribbean music of the 17th century, having been introduced by West African slaves, is the beginning of a journey through every type of music. It occupied a central place in the minstrel shows of the 1920s.

Along with the fiddle, it’s the mainstay of American old-time music.

It has found its way into many indigenous styles including bluegrass, folk and of course traditional Irish music.

Its teak-tough sound has a strong lineage to match. It brings a certain groove to situations that aren’t necessarily intent on being particularly groovy. It can be the spine or it can occupy the sweet spot that sets the twilight reeling. It’s good value, the banjo.

I love the unaccompanied version and these two are among the finest exponents there’s ever been.

Ward began plying his trade a few decades earlier than Holcomb but the dates of these recordings are both from the late 1950s.

Apart from having a similar clawhammer style, they both hail from towns with sweet names. Wade Ward was born in Independence, Virginia in 1892 and Roscoe Holcomb had the pleasure of entering the world in a place called Daisy, Virginia in 1912.

Holcomb is the more versatile of the two, being blessed with a falsetto that perfectly matches the high lonesome sound of the banjo as well as mastering the guitar, fiddle and harmonica.

There’s an untrammelled spirit to this music that cannot be dampened or diluted. Its power largely comes from its purity. There was no showboating on these recordings yet much in the way of virtuosity. There’s a rawness to them that is so rich and real.

What charms me the most is the fact that Holcomb spent his life as a coalminer, construction labourer and farmer while Ward made his living as the latter.

The joy they found in music was an escapist one. They left no stone unturned in their pursuit of of the higher ground. The love pursued with ardour is a beautiful thing.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.