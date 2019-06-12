Mumford & Sons at Malahide Castle: Everything you need to know

Who is playing?

After the opening gigs by Snow Patrol and The Cure, this summer’s Malahide Castle series continues with Mumford & Sons, who started out more than a decade ago as a London-based folk outfit inspired by Americana acts such as Old Crow Medicine Show and are now one of the most successful bands roaming the earth. Between headlining at Glastonbury and winning Grammy, Brit, Ivor Novello, Juno and Billboard Music awards, they have yet to put a commercial foot wrong. Their latest album, Delta, made the top five in 13 countries, including the United States, so it’s little surprise they’re playing two back-to-back dates here. Special guests include the Irish acts Dermot Kennedy and Wild Youth and the Norwegian singer and producer Aurora.

When do they play?

Friday, June 14th, and Saturday, June 15th.

What time should I arrive?

Gates open at 5pm on Friday and at 4pm on Saturday. Bear in mind that Hogan’s Gate, near Malahide Dart station, will be the only pedestrian access to the grounds.

How do I get there – and home again?

The concert entrance is about a 10-minute walk from Malahide Dart station – the organisers recommend public transport, given the likely congestion and parking problems (clampers and tow trucks will be operating) for anybody who drives to the concert. Make sure to plan and book your return travel in advance – it’s a long walk back to the city.

Dart, train and bus: The last Darts leave for Dublin at 12.07am on Friday and 12.13am on Saturday. The last trains leave for Dundalk at 12.05am on Friday and 12.21am on Saturday. Concert buses will leave Malahide Cricket Club (follow the signs from the concert grounds) for George’s Quay, in central Dublin, after the gig, at 11pm. You can book tickets (€10) in advance or take your chances and see if any are left on the night (but beware that the bus to Dublin after The Cure’s concert, last weekend, did sell out before the gig).

By car: If you do bring your car, the limited parking opens an hour before the gates.

Driving from the south: take the M50, leave the motorway at junction 3 (signposted M1 Belfast/Airport), continuing on to the R139. At the roundabout take the second exit, continuing on the R139 for 2.6km. Turn left on to Malahide Road/R107. Continue for 4.2km, then take a right on to Back Road. Follow the signs for the car parks, which will be on your left.

take the M50, leave the motorway at junction 3 (signposted M1 Belfast/Airport), continuing on to the R139. At the roundabout take the second exit, continuing on the R139 for 2.6km. Turn left on to Malahide Road/R107. Continue for 4.2km, then take a right on to Back Road. Follow the signs for the car parks, which will be on your left. From the north: take the M1, leave the motorway at junction 4 (signposted R132 Swords/Malahide/Donabate). Keep right, merging on to the R132. At the roundabout take the second exit, keeping on the R132. At the next roundabout take the second exit, staying on R132. Take a slight left, merging on to Swords Road/R106 and continue for 2.9km. Turn right on to Dublin Road/R107, continue for 700m and then turn left on to Back Road. Follow the signs for the car parks, which will be on your left.

What about disabled access?

The car parks include designated spaces. Email access@festivalrepublic.com to register. For accessible-ticket queries call Ticketmaster on 0818-903001 (Republic of Ireland), 0333-3219996 (Northern Ireland and UK) or +353-818-903001 (international).

What will they play?

At Mumford & Sons’ gig in Manchester on June 6th they performed the 18 tracks below; at their Sheffield concert on June 4th they performed just 13 tracks but came back out for an extra seven in the encore. So if they don’t perform what you were hoping to hear during the main set, keep cheering and they might do in the encore.

Guiding Light

Little Lion Man

The Cave

Beloved

Lover of the Light

Tompkins Square Park

Woman

Believe

Ditmas

Slip Away

Picture You/Darkness Visible

The Wolf

Wild Heart

Timshel

Hurt (Nine Inch Nails cover) (With Tom Morello)

Rose of Sharon

I Will Wait

Delta

When does it all end?

By 11pm.

Are there any tickets left?

At the time of writing, Ticketmaster still had full-price tickets and fan resale tickets remaining for both dates. Buy tickets from accredited sources only.

What’s the story with security?

Under-16s must be accompanied by an adult; bring your passport, Garda age card or driving licence as evidence of your date of birth. Allow time for security checks on the way in.

Bags larger than A4 size will not be permitted. All bags may be searched, and this can be time-consuming, so consider going bagless for easier entry.

There will be no cloakroom or storage facilities. No umbrellas, alcohol, garden furniture, selfie sticks, flares, glasses or cans, among other items, will be permitted at the event.

Can I take photographs at the concert?

Yes, but only with a smartphone or small camera. GoPros, professional cameras and any other recording equipment are banned.

What’s the weather forecast?

At the time of publication, the forecast is better for Saturday than for Friday. That first evening is set to be cloudy and cool – just 9 or 10 degrees – after a wet afternoon; parts of the evening may be showery too. Saturday should be a little nicer all around, with temperatures of 10-13 degrees and a touch more sunshine. It could still be a showery evening, however.