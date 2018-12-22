Muisc to our ears: this week’s traditional highlights

From Kila in the National Stadium to the O’Connor family in Dundalk

Siobhan Long

Moya Brennan

Moya Brennan

 

SATURDAY 22

Kila
Kila

Féile Kíla

National Stadium 8pm €25 kila.ie Also Friday, De Barra’s, Clonakilty

Celebrating a remarkable 30 years together, Kíla bring their veritable travelling roadshow to an iconic venue in celebration of the tunes, the songs, the stories and the pyrotechnics that have marked this band apart as live performers. The Ó Snodaigh brothers, Ronán, Colm and Rossa are the backbone of what is a magical maelstrom of musicians. Definitely a pre-Christmas party worth jettisoning the Christmas jumper for.

Moya Brennan
Moya Brennan

MOYA BRENNAN: AN IRISH CHRISTMAS

The Nativity of Our Lady Church, The Naul 8.30pm €25/€22 tseac.ie

Joined by special guests, Maighread and Tríona Ní Dhomhnaill, and backed by her own band, Moya Brennan draws on a rich selection of traditional Irish and European Christmas songs and carols but will also include songs from her solo repertoire, as well as a selection of Clannad songs.

THURSDAY 27

SCOIL GHEIMHRIDH GHAOTH DOBHAIR

Various venues, Gweedore scoilgheimhridh.com

Now in its fifth year, this beautifully curated winter gathering attracts the crème de la crème of the traditional music world. This year sees Matt Molloy, Noel Hill, Helen Diamond, Liam O’Connor and of course, Altan, along with a host of other musicians on the programme. Workshops, sessions, concerts and sean nós dancing will jostle for space on what is also the 25th anniversary of the founding of the original Frankie Kennedy Winter School: in memory of the late, great flute player and founding member of Altan.

THE DIXIE MICKS

The DC Music Club 9pm €14 musiclee.ie

Guitarist and singer, Mick McNamara joins banjo and mandolin player and singer, Garry O’Meara and Paul Kelly, founding member of The Fleadh Cowboys, along with Nava’s bassist and vocalist, Niall Hughes for what sounds like quite a shindig.

FRIDAY 28

Gerry O’Connor & family. Photograph: Willie Dillon
Gerry O’Connor & family. Photograph: Willie Dillon

O’CONNOR FAMILY CHRISTMAS CONCERT

An Táin Arts Centre, Dundalk 8pm €15/€50 family of four antain.ie

Gerry ‘Fiddle’ O’Connor and his family have been a forcefield for music in the Dundalk and wider Oriel region. Having learned his craft from his late mother, Rose, Gerry and tonight he and his children, Dónal, Siúbhan, Féilimí and Finnian will air tunes and songs from a repertoire steeped in their homeplace, and including songs from their late mother, Eithne Ní Uallacháin.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.