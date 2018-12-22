Muisc to our ears: this week’s traditional highlights

SATURDAY 22

Kila

Féile Kíla

National Stadium 8pm €25 kila.ie Also Friday, De Barra’s, Clonakilty

Celebrating a remarkable 30 years together, Kíla bring their veritable travelling roadshow to an iconic venue in celebration of the tunes, the songs, the stories and the pyrotechnics that have marked this band apart as live performers. The Ó Snodaigh brothers, Ronán, Colm and Rossa are the backbone of what is a magical maelstrom of musicians. Definitely a pre-Christmas party worth jettisoning the Christmas jumper for.

Moya Brennan

MOYA BRENNAN: AN IRISH CHRISTMAS

The Nativity of Our Lady Church, The Naul 8.30pm €25/€22 tseac.ie

Joined by special guests, Maighread and Tríona Ní Dhomhnaill, and backed by her own band, Moya Brennan draws on a rich selection of traditional Irish and European Christmas songs and carols but will also include songs from her solo repertoire, as well as a selection of Clannad songs.

THURSDAY 27

SCOIL GHEIMHRIDH GHAOTH DOBHAIR

Various venues, Gweedore scoilgheimhridh.com

Now in its fifth year, this beautifully curated winter gathering attracts the crème de la crème of the traditional music world. This year sees Matt Molloy, Noel Hill, Helen Diamond, Liam O’Connor and of course, Altan, along with a host of other musicians on the programme. Workshops, sessions, concerts and sean nós dancing will jostle for space on what is also the 25th anniversary of the founding of the original Frankie Kennedy Winter School: in memory of the late, great flute player and founding member of Altan.

THE DIXIE MICKS

The DC Music Club 9pm €14 musiclee.ie

Guitarist and singer, Mick McNamara joins banjo and mandolin player and singer, Garry O’Meara and Paul Kelly, founding member of The Fleadh Cowboys, along with Nava’s bassist and vocalist, Niall Hughes for what sounds like quite a shindig.

FRIDAY 28

Gerry O’Connor & family. Photograph: Willie Dillon

O’CONNOR FAMILY CHRISTMAS CONCERT

An Táin Arts Centre, Dundalk 8pm €15/€50 family of four antain.ie

Gerry ‘Fiddle’ O’Connor and his family have been a forcefield for music in the Dundalk and wider Oriel region. Having learned his craft from his late mother, Rose, Gerry and tonight he and his children, Dónal, Siúbhan, Féilimí and Finnian will air tunes and songs from a repertoire steeped in their homeplace, and including songs from their late mother, Eithne Ní Uallacháin.