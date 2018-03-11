Mother’s Day playlist: You’ve hit the mother lode

If you are searching for the perfect playlist for Mother’s Day we humbly suggest you’ve just hit the mother lode. The best matriarchal musical tributes are collected here from John Lennon’s sad lament for his dead mother Julia to Taylor Swift’s evocative look back at her mother-daughter journey from innocent toddlerhood to angsty teen in Best Day. Not all songs about mothers are sweet though and Pink Floyd’s Mother will remind you - if you even needed reminding - that this can be one of the most complicated relationships to navigate. So whether it’s The Spice Girls or 2Pac, U2 or Mr T, immerse yourself in all things maternal. And keep the tissues close at hand. If you are reading this on The Irish Times app, you can listen to the playlist here.