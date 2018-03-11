Mother’s Day playlist: You’ve hit the mother lode

Matriarchal musical moments from John Lennon’s tribute to his mother Julia to the magnificent Mama by The Spice Girls

Updated: about 6 hours ago
Róisín Ingle

 

If you are searching for the perfect playlist for Mother’s Day we humbly suggest you’ve just hit the mother lode. The best matriarchal musical tributes are collected here from John Lennon’s sad lament for his dead mother Julia to Taylor Swift’s evocative look back at her mother-daughter journey from innocent toddlerhood to angsty teen in Best Day. Not all songs about mothers are sweet though and Pink Floyd’s Mother will remind you - if you even needed reminding - that this can be one of the most complicated relationships to navigate. So whether it’s The Spice Girls or 2Pac, U2 or Mr T, immerse yourself in all things maternal. And keep the tissues close at hand. If you are reading this on The Irish Times app, you can listen to the playlist here.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.