Miley Cyrus speaks out after being grabbed and kissed by man in the street

Miley Cyrus has spoken out after a man grabbed and kissed her following a festival performance in Barcelona last weekend. She posted footage of the incident to her Instagram and Twitter feeds, which shows the man grabbing at her hair, then pulling her towards him by wrapping his arm around her neck, and kissing her head. Clearly rattled, she breaks free and moves away quickly.

The incident occurred as she was leaving a hotel in the Spanish city with her husband Liam Hemsworth. The footage shows Hemsworth subsequently escorting his wife to the safety of a waiting car while their security team stepped in.

She can be wearing what she wants. She can be a virgin. She can be sleeping with 5 different people.



She can be with her husband. She can be with her girlfriend. She can be naked.



She CAN’T be grabbed without her consent. #DontFuckWithMyFreedom pic.twitter.com/hBDzuflKF1 — Ashley O (@MileyCyrus) June 4, 2019

Captioning the footage, Cyrus wrote: “She can be wearing what she wants. She can be a virgin. She can be sleeping with 5 different people. She can be with her husband. She can be with her girlfriend. She can be naked. She CAN’T be grabbed without her consent. #DontFuckWithMyFreedom.”

She also reposted critical comments made to her on social media following the incident, including “You wanted to be ‘sexy’, what do you expect?”, along with the hashtag #stillnotaskingforit.

Cyrus released her new EP, She Is Coming, last week, and stars in the latest series of the Netflix show Black Mirror, which launches today. – Guardian/PA