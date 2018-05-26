Mick Hanly and Donal Lunny on the move: this week’s traditional highlights

First outing as a duo for the folk/trad stalwarts and former Moving Hearts bandmates

Siobhan Long

Two Hearts: Donal Lunny and Mick Hanly

Two Hearts: Donal Lunny and Mick Hanly

 

Mick Hanly and Donal Lunny
First Fruits Arts Centre, Watergrasshill, Co Cork Saturday May 26th 8pm €20 firstfruitsartscentre.ie

Penultimate date in their extensive tour. A fine chance to catch two stalwarts of our folk and traditional worlds collaborate for the first time as a duo, although the pair did play extensively together when both were members of Moving Hearts.

Góilín Singers Club
Teachers Club, 36 Parnell Square, Dublin 1 Wednesday June 1st 9pm €3 goilin.com

This weekly singing club is a boon to all who have a penchant for singing as well as those with an ear for listening. Club regulars Jerry O’Reilly, Fergus Russell, Frank Nugent, Antaine Ó Faracháin, Mick Keeley and Máire Ní Chróinín will lead the way, but all singers welcome with songs in any language.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.