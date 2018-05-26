Mick Hanly and Donal Lunny on the move: this week’s traditional highlights

Mick Hanly and Donal Lunny

First Fruits Arts Centre, Watergrasshill, Co Cork Saturday May 26th 8pm €20 firstfruitsartscentre.ie

Penultimate date in their extensive tour. A fine chance to catch two stalwarts of our folk and traditional worlds collaborate for the first time as a duo, although the pair did play extensively together when both were members of Moving Hearts.

Góilín Singers Club

Teachers Club, 36 Parnell Square, Dublin 1 Wednesday June 1st 9pm €3 goilin.com

This weekly singing club is a boon to all who have a penchant for singing as well as those with an ear for listening. Club regulars Jerry O’Reilly, Fergus Russell, Frank Nugent, Antaine Ó Faracháin, Mick Keeley and Máire Ní Chróinín will lead the way, but all singers welcome with songs in any language.