Metropolis festival 2018: Everything you need to know

It’s a busy weekend for festivals around the country, that’s for sure, what with the Guinness Cork Jazz Festival and Sligo Live, respectively, keeping jazz aficionados down south and more conventional music fans out west occupied. On the east coast, however, a different demographic is being catered for with Metropolis FestivalFestival, a high-end music event for fans of Forbidden Fruit, Longitude and All Together Now (and not for anyone who says they’ve never heard of any of the acts).

Now in its fourth year, Metropolis plugs a gap in the cultural calendar not only by delivering music acts that fit most people’s notions of inordinately hip (that is, evening and late-night radio-friendly listening) but also presenting said acts within the context of a one-stop-shop winter music festival close to the city centre. Previous iterations of the event mixed conference/discussion/interview elements with the music on offer, but this year the promoters have opted to stick with music only. Whatever the reasoning behind that decision (and we think it’s a failing that even a few artist interviews couldn’t have been arranged) there’s no doubt the music itself speaks loudly enough.

People who went to the inaugural All Together Now festival in August might be familiar with more than several names on the line-up, but what the hell – Saturday’s impressive programme is curated by Villagers/Conor O’Brien (headliners), who present such fine support acts as Booka Brass, Gwenno, Friendly Fires (all Main Stage), Junior Brother and David Keenan (Industries Hall).

MC for the evening is comedian David O’Doherty, who will bring along his own singular brand of musical and comedic whimsy. In between the jokes, however, keep an ear out for Irish songwriter Keenan and Welsh performer Gwenno – each has been working hard this year to graduate beyond niche appeal.

Sunday is unquestionably the main attraction, with three areas of the RDS hopping from the get-go. From 6.30pm-10.45pm, the Industries Hall is DJ-mageddon, with the likes of Today FM’s Kate Brennan Harding (who really impressed with her work at Electric Picnic), Ghostboy, Nialler9 (who has over the past few years very successfully stepped far beyond his original remit as music blogger), and Bingo Loco cutting a rug. The Warehouse Stage features Trinity Orchestra performing Abba, followed by top-notch DJs/electro artists such as Grandbrothers, Honey Dijon, The Black Madonna, and headliner Maceo Plex. The Main Stage, meanwhile, is quite likely the best consecutive seven hours of any festival you’ll experience this year: Kojaque, Young Fathers, Blood Orange, MacDeMarco, and headliner Róisín Murphy.

Are tickets still available?

Yes. Tickets are available via ticketmaster.ie, but be aware that tickets are not interchangeable. Also, there is no re-entry with “day” tickets.

What about wristbands?

Weekend ticket holders will be given a wristband at the entrances to the venue. Wristbands allow free movement across festival premises, and should not be removed, cut, pulled off or impaired in any way. Damaged or ‘spoiled’ wristbands are invalid. Wristbands should be kept on during the entire festival in order to enter the venue without any problems. Tickets must be retained for the entirety of the festival as proof of entry. Wristbands and tickets are non-transferable and non-refundable.

What time does it start/end?

Saturday and Sunday: 4-11pm. Last entry on both nights is 9.45pm.

Tell me the stage times

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 27TH

Main Stage

21:45-23:00 Villagers

19:45-21:00 Friendly Fires

18:00-19:00 Gwenno

16:30-17:30 Booka Brass

Industries Hall

20:45- 1:30 David Keenan

19:00-19:45 Junior Brother

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 28TH

Main Stage

22:00-23:15 Róisín Murphy

20:30-21:30 Mac DeMarco

19:00-20:00 Blood Orange

17:30-18:30 Young Fathers

16:40-17:20 Kojaque

Warehouse

21:30-23:00 Maceo Plex

20:15-21:30 The Black Madonna

19:00-20:15 Honey Dijon

17:55-18:55 Grandbrothers

16:30-17:30 Trinity Orchestra Performing Abba

Industries Hall

21:30-22:45 Bingo Loco

20:30-21:30 Nialler9

19:30-20:30 Ghostboy

18:30-19:30 Kate Brennan Harding

Is there an age limitation for entry?

Yes. Strictly over 21s. ID checks are in place at the venue entrance. Garda ID and Passport will only be accepted as forms of ID.

How do I get there?

People attending the event are advised to use public transport, as there is reduced parking in the surrounding areas. Limited parking is available at the venue in the Simmonscourt area. You can pre-book day parking for €7 per day (using parkbytext.ie). You will need to print off your confirmation as proof of purchase. Visit parkbytext.ie for details.

Dublin Bus routes that serve the general RDS area include: Ballsbridge: 4, 5, 7, 7a, 7n, 8, 18, 27x, 45, 47; Donnybrook: 7b, 7d, 32x, 39b, 41x, 46a, 46e, 77x, 84x, 116, 118, 145; Sandymount: 2, 3, 18.

routes that serve the general RDS area include: 4, 5, 7, 7a, 7n, 8, 18, 27x, 45, 47; 7b, 7d, 32x, 39b, 41x, 46a, 46e, 77x, 84x, 116, 118, 145; 2, 3, 18. Dart: The closest station to the RDS is Sandymount. There are no services between Connolly station and Dun Laoghaire Station on Saturday and Sunday, as well as from Bray to Greystones. For information, visit irishrail.ie or @IrishRail on Twitter .

The closest station to the RDS is Sandymount. There are no services on Saturday and Sunday, as well as from Bray to Greystones. For information, visit irishrail.ie or . Traffic restrictions: All roads around the RDS will remain open to traffic on Saturday, but expect delays on Sunday due to the Dublin City Marathon. From 8am on Sunday, traffic disruptions and road closures will be experienced throughout the day. For any routing issues visit dublinbus.ie for information. This paper will also have details of how the marathon might affect travel in the city.

What about security?

No bags bigger than A4 (large enough to carry money, cards, phone, and essentials such as inhalers, medicine, etc.) will be allowed past security. Bags will be subject to a search, which will result in unnecessary queuing.

What can I Not bring into the venue?

Prohibited articles and items include: professional photographic equipment, video cameras and audio recording devices such as iPads/tablets, bottles, cans, glass vessels, illegal substances, legal highs, nitrous oxide, drones, umbrellas, selfie sticks, belt chains, laser pointers/pens, large posters (A3+), large flag poles, spray canisters, smoke bombs, gas canisters, fireworks, Chinese lanterns, flares, high-powered torches, megaphones, high-vis clothing, alcohol, drinks, and food, animals (except guide dogs), flagpoles.

Will alcohol/food be served?

Yes. Bar and food facilities are on site, as are water points (although bottled water can be purchased). A valid photo ID may be requested for purchase of alcohol, but don’t worry about coinage – all bar and food outlets will use Visa contactless.

Will there be ATMs on site?

There will be no ATM on site on Saturday. On Sunday, there will be an ATM by the side of the Main Stage.

Are there mobility-impaired facilities?

Yes. All areas at the RDS are accessible to people with wheel chairs. Easily accessible viewing platforms are located in the Main Hall and the Warehouse for the sole use of mobility-impaired persons and those accompanying them. Mobility-impaired toilets are located throughout the venue. Guide dogs are permitted.

Are there mobility-impaired parking facilities?

Yes. Parking areas for mobility-impaired persons will be accessible from the Merrion Road, Gate B. Display your mobility-impaired parking sticker in a visible area. Please note there will be a delay of 30 minutes exiting this car park.

What if I lose something?

Lost property found across the weekend will be available from the Info Point located in the Industries Hall. After the weekend, all lost property will be photographed and uploaded on to the Metropolis Facebook page. All lost property can be collected (by appointment) on Tuesday, October 30th and Wednesday, October 31st, between 4-7pm from the Metropolis Office in Dublin City Centre. Email metrolostandfound@gmail.com to make an appointment. After Wednesday, items will be forwarded to Donnybrook Garda Station for collection.

Is there anything happening after the gigs?

Yes, there are organised after parties in Dublin city centre venues Button Factory and Wigwam. Check out metropolisfestival.ie for full details. After the gigs, Dublin Bus will run a direct service from outside the venue (on Merrion Road) to the city centre. Fares will be €2 and Leap cards will also be accepted.