Metropolis: Everything you need to know

Metropolis, the third indoor winter festival with music/performance/conversation/installation on multiple stages, festival takes place on Saturday and Sunday at the RDS, Dublin.

Organisers are expecting 3,500 people on Saturday and 8,000 on Sunday to visit its network of seven indoor venues.

Saturday’s lineup includes Leftfield (playing Leftism), Laurent Garnier, Death in Vegas, Fjaak and more, while Sunday includes Richie Hawtin, house maestro Todd Terje, Jungle, West Philly legend DJ Jazzy Jeff, DJs Denis Sulta and Mall Grab.

This year Metropolis is working alongside the RDS Visual Art Awards, which showcase the best visual art graduates from end-of-year degree shows; the exhibition will also be on display on Sunday. It will sit next to Red Bull Music Academy Conversations which musicians talk about making music. And the 100 per cent Irish Bulmers Live Stage builds on Metropolis’s mammoth installations by Irish artists which have featured since the festival started in 2015. The installations are visually striking and double up as working bars.

Metropolis is sold out but here’s the lowdown on all the practical stuff you need to know about the event:

What about timing: On Saturday October 28th the festival runs from 4pm untill 11.30pm; on Sunday, from 5pm untill 11.30pm. Last entry to Metropolis is at 10.15pm on both nights. Ticketmaster and the guest list at the festival entrance close both nights at 10.30pm.

The stage times (here or below or attached) here give you an idea how to plan your party. The site map’s here too.

Each venue has a limited capacity and once it’s full, a one-in/one-out queuing system kicks in – so get to a venue early if there’s a particular performance you really want to catch. Once a venue is full there’s no guarantee of getting in there before the particular performance ends.

Getting there: The festival is in the Main Hall Complex of the RDS on Merrion Road, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4; it’s close to the city centre so pretty accessible. Public transport is advised as there is limited parking in the area. The transportforireland app or website is a good bet to compare ways to get to the venue.

If you’re travelling to Metropolis before 5pm organisers advise getting the Dart to Sandymount.

Be aware the Dublin Marathon is on Monday 29th, from 9am and there will be traffic disruptions and closed roads. Metropolis organisers suggest checking dublinbus.ie for information on routing issues. The Irish Times will have good overview of how the marathon affects travel and getting about in the city on irishtimes.com.

By car: Limited parking in the Simmonscourt area of the RDS (pre-book parking for €6 per day via parkbytext, but you need to print off your confirmation as proof.

Drop Offs and collection: on Anglesea Road or Simmonscourt Road. Dropping off and pick up are not allowed on Merrion Road.

By bus: From the city centre (stop 405 on Nassau Street opposite Kilkenny shop), Dublin Bus routes 4, 7, and 7A go roughly every five-10mins to the RDS, journey time is 15minutes. These routes stop outside the festival entrance on Merrion Road.

Buses to Donnybrook Bus station, a five minute walk to the festival entrance, include the 84x, 145, 46a and 145. Dublin Bus servicing RDS:

www.dublinbus.ie/Bus-it-to-Events/Venue-Map/?eventID=6672By Dart: Sandymount Dart station is five minutes’ walk from the Metropolis entrance. Details of arrivals and departures at: irishrail.ie/media/14-sandymount1.pdf

Parking for mobility impaired festival goers is from the Merrion Road gate B (please display mobility impaired parking sticker). The organisers say a possible vehicle curfew may cause delay at the end of the show.

Getting away: Bus: Dublin Bus will run a direct service from outside the RDS on Merrion Road to city centre directly after the show. Fare €2; Leap cards accepted.

Taxi: There will be a taxi rank on Anglesea Road. (Exit RDS on Merrion Road, turn right, Taxis 20m down on the right).

On foot: City Centre is about a 20 minute walk from the RDS.

Dart: Normal Dart services will run on both nights. Closest station is Sandymount – but be aware the last Darts in both directions depart around 11.30pm (yes, ridiculously early for a capital city, etcetera). See train times at: www.irishrail.ie/media/14-sandymount1.pdf

What about the afterparties? Metropolis ticket holders can keep the party going in a bunch of city centre venues after the festival wraps at the RDS each night. Afterparty tickets are available at the RDS exclusively festival goers (there are very limited tickets on the door at venues – you’ll need to show your festival ticket or wristband for entry). The 13 afterparties include DJ sets from Laurent Garnier (headlining on Saturday night at the Button Factory), Richard Fearless (Death In Vegas, Saturday at the Wah Wah Club). Krystal Klear is at Tengu; Peggy Gou and DJ Deece at Wigwam on Sunday.

The full lineup of afterparties is:

Saturday

Button Factory: Laurent Garnier + eve

Hangar: Mix & Fairbanks + Orange Tree Edits + Long Island Sound

Tengu: Krystal Klear (all night long)

Wigwam: ELLLLL + Tommy Holohan + Jake Nolan

Wah Wah Club: Richard Fearless (Death In Vegas)

Chelsea Drug Store: Special guest

Sunday

Button Factory: special guests

Hang: Adam Beyer + Jack Dunne

Wigwam: Peggy Gou + DJ Deece

The Grand Social: Jeremy Underground & Hubie Davison

Wah Wah Club: Or:la + Jack Thompson

Chelsea Drug Store: Tara Williams

Xico: Bingo Loco

The Metropolis rules: Yes, they’re as you might guess: strictly over 18s; ID checks at entrance (Garda ID and passports only). No re-entry with day tickets; your ticket is proof of entry so keep it on you.

No rucksacks, small bags only – “no bigger than A4 size”. There will be security searches and bag checks at entry.

No liquids or food (they have to make a buck, poor souls). There will be bars (photo ID may be requested, presumably in case they didn’t rat under-18s out at the checks on the way in), catering and drinking water available.

No fireworks, drones, professional recording equipment, or animals.

No smoking indoors; use dedicated smoking areas.

Dress appropriately; there are outside areas at the RDS.

What do I need to bring with me? Your ticket, obviously. Plus over-18 ID. Money (Visa contactless available throughout the venue). Weekend ticket holders get wristbands at the entrance but should keep their tickets with them anyway.

Other stuff: There will be a first aid tent and ambulance at the festival. Lost property during the festival will be art the Info Point (Industries Hall). Afterwards lost property will be photographed and put online; if you see your lost stuff, you can collect by appointment (email metrolostandfound@gmail.com) on Tuesday and Wednesday, 4-7pm from the Metropolis Office in Dublin city. After that all lost property will be sent to Donnybrook Garda station for collection.

The organisers warn that “overexposure to loud and excessive music may be damaging to your hearing”, and there may be “pyrotechnics, lasers, smoke machines, strobe lighting/special effects during performances”. We hope.

The RDS is wheelchair accessible; viewing platforms are in the Main Hall and Warehouse for mobility impaired people and companions only. Accessible toilets all over. Guide dogs allowed.

The weekend is sold out, and the organisers warn against buying tickets from third parties or other sources – as you should know, tickets may be at inflated prices and could be counterfeit anyway.

Twitter @metro_festival FB @metropolisfest