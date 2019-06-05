Metallica at Slane Castle: Everything you need to know

Gigs at Slane Castle are often pitched as a day out for all the family – a picnic with music, featuring a commercial headliner towering over a list of radio/Spotify-friendly bands that act as increasing mood enhancers for the day. Not this time, however – unless, that is, you’re a member of a metal music-loving family that, from dusk to dawn, pushes the volume slider into the red.

Having virtually a full line-up of metal acts is an interesting choice for Slane’s 2019 concert (and a possible reason why the gig hasn’t sold out?). With the exception of nominal Belfast punk band Stiff Little Fingers – who, at a generous estimate, have about four songs, all from 1979, that a casual music fan might be familiar with – this day is metal from start to end.

It has been 10 years since headliners Metallica last played Ireland (Marlay Park in Dublin), so the avid follower will be waiting to see what’s in store when they present their WorldWired Tour production.

It has been a long time coming. At their 2009 Marlay Park gig, they were plugging their ninth studio album, Death Magnetic; this time around, they’re promoting their 10th studio work, 2016’s Hardwired … to Self-Destruct. The band have been on tour in support of the album since late 2016, starting officially in San Juan, Puerto Rico, and finishing this year, in early November, in Auckland, New Zealand. In the meantime, they have a tranche of European dates to complete (their final show on this particular leg of the tour is in Mannheim, Germany, August 25th).

Hardcore fans

The band are noted for stretching the boundaries of their back catalogue, and the six European shows so far have cast Metallica in a generally experimental mood, performing a selection of songs for the first time in many years. Again, this is a nod to the fans who listen to the albums, song by song, and not just those who pick up on the best-known. Not that Metallica foolishly renounce the work that made them famous and wealthy – you can bet your last euro that the likes of Master of Puppets, Enter Sandman, Seek & Destroy, Welcome Home (Sanitarium) and Nothing Else Matters will make it on to the set list. As will, beyond any doubt whatsoever, a cover of Whiskey in the Jar, which is now a tradition for their Irish concerts.

And what of the other support acts – Sweden’s Ghost (who make their Irish debut), Norway’s Bokassa, and – the music act that will start the metal mayhem love-in – Dublin’s Fangclub?

The members of extreme metal group Ghost dress up in transposed Catholic priest attire, wear masks, rarely reveal their names, and are referred to as the Nameless Ghouls. (Forgetting their backstage passes could be problematic.) Norway’s hardcore/stoner trio Bokassa mix (says Revolver magazine) “pummelling hardcore rhythms with bong-friendly riffage”. Fangclub, meanwhile, are the young north Co Dublin chaps who will have the unenviable task of playing their extremely impressive songs (some from their forthcoming second album, Vulture Culture) to people slowly filtering into the venue grounds.

All in all, a great day for the country’s metal community in a celebrated outdoor venue. May the rain gods stay away.

Are there tickets available?

Yes, but they are limited. See ticketmaster.ie – concert-goers are advised buy tickets from accredited sources only.

What time does everything kick off?

Gates open at 2pm. There is an 11pm curfew. Here’s the stage times:

3pm: Fabgclub

4pm: Bokassa

5.15pm: Stiff Little Fingers

6:45pm: Ghost

8pm: Metallica

How do I get there – and home again?

Use public transport or private busses and allow up to two hours to get to the venue – and expect delays as traffic in the area will be heavy. If you are driving, it’s a good idea to carpool. Allow plenty of time and plan your route in advance.

DUBLIN BUS: Depart for Slane from Western Way, near Broadstone in Dublin 7, every 30mins from 1am to 6pm. You must have a pre-paid ticket to use this service. Check drop-off and pick-up locations before leaving the bus

Depart for Slane from Western Way, near Broadstone in Dublin 7, every 30mins from 1am to 6pm. You must have a pre-paid ticket to use this service. Check drop-off and pick-up locations before leaving the bus MARATHON COACH: Depart Custom House Quay every 30 mins From 11am to 4pm and return after the concert. Tickets cost €35 until June 5th and €40 thereafter. Check drop-off and pick-up locations before leaving the bus. bushiredublin.net email: bookings@marathontravel.ie

Depart Custom House Quay every 30 mins From 11am to 4pm and return after the concert. Tickets cost €35 until June 5th and €40 thereafter. Check drop-off and pick-up locations before leaving the bus. bushiredublin.net email: bookings@marathontravel.ie ULSTER BUS and TRANSLINK: there will be services from Belfast and other destination in the North. translink.co.uk

there will be services from Belfast and other destination in the North. translink.co.uk BUS ÉIREANN: Service will run from Custom House Quay every 15mins from 1pm to 5pm. There will also be shuttle services from Drogheda and Navan. Ticket available at buseireann.ie

DRIVING: Please note all car-parks are independently operated and charges will apply. Allow up to 30 minutes to walk from the car park to the venue.

Blue car park: N2 from north (M1, J12)

Pink car park: M1 (J10) and N51

Green car park: N2 From Dublin/south

Red car park: N51 from Navan (M3, J9) and west must approach via N51 Navan to access the VIP car park. VIP customers must have a VIP car parking pass

ACCESSIBLE ENQUIRIES: Should you have any accessible queries / require an accessible car pass please email access@mcd.ie

What will Metallica play?

Here’s the set list from their WorldWired Tour date at Stade de France in Paris in May:

Hardwired

The Memory Remains (with extended outro)

Ride the Lightning

The God that Failed

The Unforgiven

Here Comes Revenge

Moth Into Flame

Sad but True

Welcome Home (Sanitarium)

Frantic

One

Master of Puppets

For Whom the Bell Tolls

Creeping Death

Seek & Destroy

Encore: Spit Out the Bone; Nothing Else Matters; Enter Sandman (with ‘The Frayed Ends of Sanity’ outro)

What’s the security?

Allow time for security checks on the way in. Bags larger than A4 size will not be permitted. All bags may be searched, and this can be time-consuming, so consider going bagless for easier entry. There will be no cloakroom or storage facilities.

Under 16s must be accompanied by a parent/guardian and there is no readmission to the venue – if you leave, you leave

Umbrellas, garden furniture, selfie sticks, flares, glasses or cans will not be permitted at the event. Alcohol or food cannot be brought into the venue and proof of age is required for the sale of alcohol

Unauthorised professional film or video equipment, including cameras with detachable lenses are not allowed.

Banned items will be confiscated and will not be returned

What’s the weather forecast?

This is an outdoor event and will go ahead, rain, hail or shine, so dress appropriately. It is expected to be cloudy with a showers and risk of thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Temperatures are expected to range from about 15 degrees at midday to a cooler 10 degrees at night.

Metallica, Slane Castle, Co Meath, Saturday, June 8th, ticketmaster.ie