Matthew Halpin: Agreements – Irish saxophonist shows his leadership skills

Album:

Agreements Artist:

Matthew Halpin Label:

Frutex Tracks Genre:

Jazz

Dublin-born, Cologne-based saxophonist Matthew Halpin hasn’t exactly rushed into his first album as a leader. Though he has extensively recorded with other leaders, and has ably co-led groups such as the gnarly acoustic Last Chance Dance trio and the Owl Ones with Austrian vocalist Veronika Morscher, this is the first time the 30-year-old Halpin has put his name on the cover. So great things were expected, not least by the saxophonist himself.

Berklee-trained, Halpin is one of the more talented of a generation of saxophonists on this side of the Atlantic who have reached an accommodation between the swinging, blues-based tradition of American jazz and the more abstract, esoteric currents of European art music. His old-school sound, descended from Rollins and Joe Lovano (with whom he studied), is big and open, but his sensibility as a leader and composer is more inquisitive, running from the rambunctious science fiction funk of the album’s opening tracks to the remote, attenuated vocals of its closer.

Matthew Halpin - Dog Day Afternoon

The group Halpin assembled for this set of 11 originals are all trusted associates, including much-lauded British keyboardist Kit Downes and inventive Irish drummer Sean Carpio.

The leader may have put his name on it, and deserves all the praise that will follow this impressive debut but, creditably, Agreements is all about the collective and will further enhance the reputations of all involved.