Mariah Carey at 3Arena Dublin: Everything you need to know

Mariah Carey – The queen. The icon. The legend. The elusive chanteuse. Known to some as Mimi but to the rest of the world as Mariah – is kicking off the European leg of her Caution world tour in Dublin at the 3Arena on Wednesday.

Despite Carey’s Irish heritage – her mother Patricia’s parents were Irish emigrants from Cork – this will be the first time the Grammy-winning singer brings a tour to Ireland, making this concert the first and long-awaited Mariah experience for a large portion of her Irish “lambily” – MC fans are known as lambs and the collective name is lambily. The more you know, eh? – Louise Bruton

And here is a bit more you need to know about her Dublin gig.

Are there tickets available?

There are limited tickets available for both shows via ticketmaster.ie

What time doese everything kick off?

Doors are open from 6.30pm

How do I get there?

Parking is available in the Point Village car park (you can book through Ticketmaster for €12) but better to leave the car at home and use the red-line Luas and get off at Point stop, or take Dublin Bus No. 151 to Castleforbes Road, the closest stop to the venue.

What songs will Mariah Carey play?

Here’s the set list form the most recent Caution world tour concert at Sands Bethlehem Event Center, Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, on April 6th:

A No No

Dreamlover

You Don’t Know What to Do / Emotions

Anytime You Need a Friend

Can’t Take That Away (Mariah’s Theme)

Fantasy

Always Be My Baby

Caution

GTFO

Stay Long Love You

My All

Love Takes Time

Never Too Far / Last Night a DJ Saved My Life / Loverboy / Didn’t Mean to Turn You On

Heartbreaker

Touch My Body

We Belong Together

Encore: Hero

What about security?

Bags will be searched at the door. Bottles, cans, selfie sticks, large umbrellas, iPads and other tablets, video cameras, professional cameras, audio recorders, GoPros, large posters (A3 or bigger), large flags on poles, belt chains, laser pointers and anything that can be deemed a weapon are prohibited. So pack light to keep the wait in line as short as possible.

Accessible tickets

For special needs, please check the venue information page for details of facilities and companion tickets. Should you require further information please call the Special Needs Hotline: 0818-903001 (Republic of Ireland); 0333-3219996 (Northern Ireland & UK); 00353-818-903001 (International)