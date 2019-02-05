Mariah Carey announces Dublin concert as part of ‘Caution’ tour
Singer to begin string of European dates promoting latest album at 3Arena in May
Pop singer Mariah Carey will play a concert in Dublin in May. Photograph: File/PA Wire
Pop singer Mariah Carey has announced a string of European dates this year, starting with a show at Dublin’s 3Arena.
On Tuesday morning it was revealed that the European leg of Carey’s Caution world tour, which follows the release of her 15th studio album of the same name, will open at the Dublin venue on Wednesday, May 22nd, 2019.
After that, the singer goes to London for three dates at the Royal Albert Hall, before stops in Paris, Hamburg, Aalborg, Barcelona, Bordeaux and Amsterdam.
Tickets for the 3Arena concert are priced from €70 including booking fee and go on sale this Friday at 9am via Ticketmaster.
Caution tour dates (2019)
- May 22nd Dublin 3Arena
- May 25th London Royal Albert Hall
- May 26th London Royal Albert Hall
- May 27th London Royal Albert Hall
- June 1st Paris Palais De Congrès
- June 2nd Hamburg Barclaycard Arena
- June 4th Aalborg Aalborg Hallen
- June 10th Barcelona Festival Jardins Pedralbes
- June 11th Bordeaux Arkea Arena
- June 13th Amsterdam Ziggo Dome