Mariah Carey announces Dublin concert as part of ‘Caution’ tour

Pop singer Mariah Carey has announced a string of European dates this year, starting with a show at Dublin’s 3Arena.

On Tuesday morning it was revealed that the European leg of Carey’s Caution world tour, which follows the release of her 15th studio album of the same name, will open at the Dublin venue on Wednesday, May 22nd, 2019.

After that, the singer goes to London for three dates at the Royal Albert Hall, before stops in Paris, Hamburg, Aalborg, Barcelona, Bordeaux and Amsterdam.

Tickets for the 3Arena concert are priced from €70 including booking fee and go on sale this Friday at 9am via Ticketmaster.

Caution tour dates (2019)