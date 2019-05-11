Magnificent cacophony in Cork: This week’s traditional highlights

Saturday 11

Baltimore Fiddle Fair

Various venues, Baltimore, Co Cork Ends Sunday fiddlefair.com

Now this is a festival that’s tailor-made for those who have an appetite for new musical discovery. Even musicians well known find collaborations anew in this packed programme. The Dubliners’ stalwart, fiddle player and composer John Sheahan, resumes old acquaintance with The Frames’ fiddle player Colm Mac Con Iomaire, while American-born fiddle player (and now Italian vineyard owner) Athena Tergis saddles up alongside accordion player Christy Leahy, a founding member of North Cregg. Also visiting are The Céilí Allstars, natives of Sliabh Luachra, The Poozies, a contemporary folk trio from Scotland, and Swedish ensemble The Lena Johnsson Trio. A magnificent cacophony is inevitable.

Dreamers’ Circus

The Studio, National Concert Hall, Dublin 8.30pm €15 nch.ie

Also Sunday, Baltimore Fiddle Fair, Baltimore, Co Cork

Enthralling trio from Denmark and Sweden who bring all of their rich musical background influences, from classical and jazz, to bear rich fruits in their shared world of traditional and folk music. Piano, cittern and fiddle define their sound, which is full of space and light. This is an ideal opportunity to catch them in an intimate setting in Dublin, while Fiddle Fair audiences can hear them in full flight on Sunday night, too.

Thursday 16

The High Seas

Bewley’s Café Theatre, Dublin 5.45pm €15 087-2547574 bewleyscafetheatre.com

The present series of the Bewley’s @ 6! concerts, hosted by Gael-Linn, concludes with an evening of music, song and dance in the company of Meath concertina player and dancer Caitlín Nic Gabhann, fiddler Ciarán Ó Maonaigh and bouzouki player and singer Cathal Ó Curraín, both from Gweedore. This teatime session is a fine chance to catch this trio in a setting where every note can be savoured.

Friday 17

Skerries Traditional Music Weekend

Various venues, Skerries, Co Dublin until Sunday skerriestraditionalmusic.com

Dublin’s Fingal region boasts a rich history of traditional music that’s all its own. This weekend festival in the seaside town of Skerries celebrates the intimacy of the session as the backbone of our musical tradition, as well as marking the centenary of the birth of renowned piper, archivist and broadcaster Séamus Ennis. Guests include Cork singer Con Fada Ó Drisceoil, Tom Doorley, John McEvoy and John Wynne, and many more.