Madonna’s bathtub message: Coronavirus is ‘the great equaliser’

Singer shares 60-second message filmed naked in her bath surrounded by rose petals

Madonna’s bathtub coronavirus message: ‘We’re all in the same boat, and if the ship goes down we’re all going down together’

Madonna’s bathtub coronavirus message: ‘We’re all in the same boat, and if the ship goes down we’re all going down together’

 

Madonna has called coronavirus, or Covid-19, “the great equaliser” in an unusual video message on her social media.

The 61-year-old singer posted the 60-second clip of herself naked in a bath of rose-petal-strewn water, to her 17.5 million followers on Twitter and Instagram.

She says: “That’s the thing about Covid-19: it doesn’t care about how rich you are, how famous you are, how funny you are, how smart you are, where you live, how old you are, what amazing stories you can tell.

“It’s the great equaliser, and what’s terrible about it is what’s great about it. What’s terrible about it is it’s made us all equal in many ways, and what’s wonderful about it is that it’s made us all equal in many ways.”

She ends by saying: “Like I used to say at the end of Human Nature every night, we’re all in the same boat, and if the ship goes down we’re all going down together.”

She has captioned the post: “No-Discrimination- Covid-19!! #quarantine #covid_19#staysafe #becreative #brianeno”.

Some fans praised the singer for her words while many others were critical of her grasp of the worldwide pandemic.

