Longitude festival 2018: Everything you need to know

Longitude’s hip-hop, R&B and dance heavy line-up is probably one of the best and most daring line-ups going in Ireland this summer, with J Cole, Travis Scott and Solange acting as headliners to Migos, Diplo, SZA and The Internet. Mango x Mathman. Teri Rex, Kojaque, Soulé and Erica Cody are just a small number of incredible Irish acts that are filling the bill – it’s like a changing of the festival guard.

With the festival’s line-up taking such a sharp turn from its first outing in 2013, when Kraftwerk, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Vampire Weekend, Phoenix and Foals played, the generational gap might be a sensitive issue for those that sat in the audience five years ago but thankfully Ireland hasn’t been short on outdoor gigs and festivals to tend to everyone’s needs. Can’t we all just get along? Let the younger ’uns have Longitude and may the elders always have Electric Picnic, Body & Soul and the soon-to-be staple All Together Now. Let there be peace, let there be harmony and, most importantly, may there be gigs for everyone. Amen.

Taking place this weekend – July 13th to 15th – in Marlay Park, Longitude is almost completely sold out – proving the naysayers wrong – and it’s set to be a beauty of a weekend. If you’re heading there this weekend, here’s everything you need to know before leaving the house:

Are tickets still available? Limited tickets are still available for Sunday and they’re priced at €69.50. All other day tickets and weekend tickets are sold out.

What time does everything kick off?

The gates open at 1.30pm each day with the car and coach parks opening at 12.30pm. The bars open at 1.30pm and close at 10pm. Both lost property and the medical/welfare areas will be open from 1.30pm until the arena closes.

What time are the acts on?

Main Stage Line-up

Friday

9.15pm J Cole

7.45pm Migos

6.15pm Post Malone

5.00pm ALMA

3.45pm A Boogie Wit da Hoodie

2.45pm Jafaris

Saturday

9.30pm Travis Scott

8.00pm Diplo

6.30pm Tyler, The Creator

5.15pm Giggs

4.00pm Sigrid

2.45pm Playboi Carti

2.00pm Big Shaq

Sunday

9.00pm Solange

7.30pm SZA

6.00pm Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals

4.45pm The Internet

3.30pm Kali Uchis

2.30pm Sorcha Richardson

What will the weather be like?

Temperatures this weekend are going to average at 21 degrees but there is some light rainfall expected on Saturday. Remember that umbrellas are listed as a banned item but dress appropriately for this outdoor event and load up on sunscreen.

How do I get there . . . and get home?

Gig promoters encourage you to plan your journey to and from Marlay Park in advance of the concert. It is advised that you add at least two hours on to your travel time and following consultation with An Garda Síochána and Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council, the following travel arrangements have been made to ensure that everyone gets to the festival easily.

By Luas The closest Luas stop to Marlay Park is at Dundrum. The journey time from St Stephen’s Green Luas stop to the festival will take 25-30 minutes at best. The last Luas to Broombridge (via City Centre) this weekend is at 12.25am and the last Luas to Sandyford is at 12.45am.

By shuttle bus A shuttle bus will operate between Dundrum Luas station and Stonemason’s Way, which is near the festival entrance. The buses will leave Dundrum roughly every 30 minutes from 1pm until 6.30pm. You can buy return tickets online for €8 or €10 return when purchased on the day. You can buy these tickets on the day from the bus stop outside Dundrum Luas stop. Return buses to Dundrum Luas from Marlay Park will depart from 10.30pm until midnight each evening and will leave on first-come first-served basis so arrive early to avoid disappointment.

By bus Dublin Bus will be operating their usual scheduled services in this area without adding on additional buses. It is highly recommended that you use other forms of transport to and from the Marlay Park concerts.

By taxi A taxi pick-up area will be facilitated at Our Lady’s National School on Ballinteer Avenue.

Private buses, coaches and minivans

Marathon Travel is operating a shuttle bus from Custom House Quay to Marlay Park. Return buses to Custom House Quay from Marlay Park will depart from 10.30pm until midnight each evening and will leave on first-come first-served basis. Tickets can be purchased at the bus at Custom House Quay each day. Visit bushiredublin.net for tickets and more information on the route.

Prices for the shuttle are: €10 return when booked online before 5pm on Friday July 6th; €12 return when booked online between 5pm on Friday, July 6th, and 5pm on Wednesday, July, 11th. Tickets bought (online or walk up on the day) after 5pm on July 11th will cost €10 single or €15 return and are subject to availability.

Private Buses There will be coach/bus and minibus parking available within Marlay Park, via College Road. You must notify and register with the promoters in advance. To do so, email enquiries@festivalrepublic.com with the following information: Your name, Number of passengers, coach company, name of driver, date and time of arrival and departure. If you are travelling to the site using a private hire bus, coach or minibus please advise your driver to use Junction 13 off the M50.

The following coaches are running services to and from Marlay Park. Click the links for prices and routes:

Swords Express: bit.ly/MarlayPark2018

Matthew’s Coach Hire: matthews.ie

JJ Kavanagh: coachhire-ireland.com

Wexford Bus: bookings.wexfordbus.com

Halpenny Travel: halpennytravel.com Andy’s of Naas: andysofnaas.com

I’m taking the car, what’s the best route?

There will be an increase of traffic in the area so keep an eye on AA Roadwatch for any updates. There is limited parking available at the site and the car park will open one hour before the opening time indicated on your ticket. Do not park illegally in the area, including local estates or local residences, as parking enforcement rules will be in operation and your car will be clamped or towed.

From Dublin City Centre: via Ranelagh, Clonskeagh, Goatstown and Sandyford, Grange Road and then on to College Road for car parks.

From M50: Exit the M50 at Junction 12 interchange, signposted R113 Knocklyon/Firhouse. Follow Scholarstown Road, Ballyboden Way, Taylor’s Lane, turn right on to Whitechurch Road and then left on to College Road. Entrance to the car park is off College Road.

What if I’m dropping someone to and from the concert?

The recommended pick up and drop-off spot is at Supervalu on Ballinteer Avenue. Buses, including minibuses, will not be permitted to pick-up/drop-off at Supervalu or in the local area, and they must use the College Road car park instead.

What about disabled-access facilities? There will be viewing platforms at the larger stages with larger accessible portaloos located beside them and other toilet areas. Disabled customer parking is accessed via College Road. If you want to park here, contact access@festivalrepublic.com to register and for other non-ticket related enquiries.

For accessible ticket queries please contact Ticketmaster on: 0818 903001 (Republic of Ireland); 0333-3219996 (Northern Ireland & UK) and 00353-818903001 (International Customers).

What about security?

All gig goers will be searched upon entry and to avoid long queues at security check, the promoters ask that you bring as little as possible with you to the gig. They ask that you do not bring backpacks or larger handbags as you may be refused entry to the venue without a refund. There will be no cloakroom or storage facilities at the venue. Please note that there are no re-admissions to the concert.

Banned items include: aerosols/air horns, animals (other than registered guide or hearing dogs), alcohol, any item which may reasonably be considered for use as a weapon, audio recorders, backpacks/large bags/waist packs, banners with poles or poles of any kind, bottles, cans, cameras with detachable lens or recording equipment, camping equipment, Chinese or sky lanterns, cooler boxes or large containers, crash helmets or protective headgear, body-Armor or protective clothing, deckchairs, drumsticks, excessive amounts of batteries, wire, cables or electronic components, fireworks and flares, flagpoles, garden furniture, fold-up chairs or shooting sticks, glass, Go Pros, illegal substances/illegal merchandise of any description, iPads, large umbrellas, large chains, spiked bracelets or wallet chains, large flags, placards or posters (including sticks), light-sabres lasers/laser pens or torches, LED headbands, wristbands, glow sticks or light-emitting objects of any kind (except mobile/cell phones), liquids (sealed water less than 500ml and caps removed is allowed), Nitrous Oxide, portable laser equipment and pens, selfie sticks, smoke canisters, sound systems, spray cans, tridents, unauthorised professional film or video equipment, unofficial tabards or reflective jackets.

Health and safety

Gig goers are advised to stay hydrated and to top up on suncream regularly as the warm weather continues. There will be water on site and the medics at the festival will have suncream but people are advised to pack their own.

An Garda Síochána are operating a zero-tolerance policy regarding alcohol consumption in public areas and any illegal criminal or antisocial behaviour. Please respect the property and privacy of residents in the vicinity and use the toilets that have been provided and refrain from public urination.

Any form of antisocial behaviour, crowd surfing, moshing and public urination will not be tolerated and the promoter reserves the right to refuse admission to, or remove from, the venue anyone taking part in these activities, without a refund.

When you are leaving the venue, move slowly and quietly and co-operate with stewards’ directions. Do not rush the exits and wait until the main crowd disperses before you make your exit.

Co-operate with stewards and gardaí and follow any loudspeaker announcements to make it a more pleasant experience for all involved.

Will alcohol and food be available? There will be a number of food stalls and bars across the site all weekend long.

Are there any age limits? All under 16s must be accompanied by a parent or a guardian over the age of 18 and the promoter reserves the right to refuse admission. Acceptable forms of ID are passport, Garda Age Card and Driving Licence. Acceptable forms of ID for under 18s are a school or college ID plus a colour-copy of your in-date passport. All bars will be operating a Challenge 21 policy so bring your ID if you want to have a tipple.

Credit card collections/Guest list Credit Card/Box Office collections will be located at the entrance off Grange Road, opposite Centra and Lidl, and the College Road arena entrance near coach and car parks.

Contactless payment: Visa will be providing contactless card payment facilities at the onsite bars.