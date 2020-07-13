Live Aid: the day Bob Geldof dropped the F-word. But what did he say exactly?

Music Quiz: Who opened the show, who played the longest and during what song did Bono go walkabout

George Michael, Bono, Paul McCartney, Freddie Mercury and Bob Geldof during the finale of the Live Aid concert at Wembley Stadium on July 13th, 1985. Photograph: Georges De Keerle/Getty Images

Monday, July 13th, marks the 35th anniversary of 1985’s Live Aid, which was created as the follow-up to the successful 1984 charity single, Do They Know It’s Christmas?,  co-written by Bob Geldof  and Midge Ure as a response to the devastating famine in Ethiopia. The simultaneous UK and US concert event was pitched as the “global jukebox”, with high-profile rock and pop acts, including Paul McCartney, David Bowie, Madonna, Led Zeppelin, and Queen, performing. The television broadcast was viewed by an estimated 1.9 billion people across 150 countries, an unimaginable figure at the time, while the concerts eventually raised an estimated £127 million in famine relief for African nations. So, 35 years, test your knowledge about Live Aid…

