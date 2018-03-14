Liam O’Flynn, Planxty founder and master uilleann piper, dies at 72

The master uilleann piper Liam O’Flynn has died, at the age of 72, after being ill for some time.

Born in Co Kildare, to a musical family, he formed the influential traditional group Planxty in 1972 with Christy Moore, Andy Irvine and Donal Lunny. After the band broke up, in the mid-1980s, O’Flynn worked with Kate Bush, Emmylou Harris and Mark Knopfler, among others, as well as working with the poet Seamus Heaney and with the composer Shaun Davey on The Brendan Voyage.

Liam O’Flynn plays for Paddy Glackin

Liam O’Flynn and Mark Knopfler: An Droichead

The head of the Arts Council, Sheila Pratschke, said: “Liam was a virtuoso piper of international renown who brought uilleann piping and Irish music to the world stage. He played a seminal role in safeguarding and promoting uilleann piping . . . Liam O’Flynn has left behind him an incredible legacy of music through his recordings, his careful support of other musicians and artists and his dedication to transmission of the great heritage of Irish music to future generations.”

Songwriter Phil Coulter described O’Flynn as a “king among pipers and a prince among men”. He said he was “devastated to hear that the great Liam Og Ó Flynn has passed away . . . [He was] a complete musician and a gentle soul”.

