Liam Gallagher at Malahide Castle: Everything you need to know

It may be hard to believe but Liam Gallagher’s Malahide Castle gig on June 15th will be the Mancunian’s biggest solo gig in Ireland to date. While he has been a permanent fixture since exploding on to the rock scene in 1994 as the lead singer and mouthy frontman of Oasis, the seemingly endlessly argumentative and plum-throwing fella only got around to releasing his first solo album last year. As You Were got a three-star review from The Irish Times but Gallagher has been offering up five-star entertainment for years – just check his tweets, which all end with “as you were LG x”.

While Gallagher’s antics may have calmed down since his Oasis days – throwing strops on stage and refusing to show up were regular occurrences – there’s bound to be a few stunning quips from the man.

Are tickets still available?

No. This gig sold out very quickly and event organisers warn gig-goers not to buy tickets from unofficial ticket sources.

What time does everything kick off?

Gates open at 5pm and Liam Gallagher is expected onstage at 9pm. Support on the night comes from Richard Ashcroft and Louis Berry.

What will the weather be like?

The forecast is for overcast conditions, with the sun breaking through at times. Expect temperatures between 13 and 15 degrees on Friday evening. As this is an outdoor event, it will take place rain or shine. Check the weather before you leave the house and dress appropriately. Bring suncream, wear outdoor footwear in case of mud and a rain/showerproof jacket might come in handy – remember that umbrellas are not allowed inside the venue.

What’s he likely to play

Expect a healthy sprinkling of Oasis hits along with tracks from his debut album. Here’s the setlist from June 10th at the Parklife Weekender in Manchester:

Rock ‘n’ Roll Star

Morning Glory

Wall of Glass

Greedy Soul

Bold

For What It’s Worth

Some Might Say

Slide Away

You Better Run

D’You Know What I Mean?

Cigarettes & Alcohol

Supersonic

Live Forever

Wonderwall

How do I get there... and get home?

There will be traffic delays in the area and the promoters are strongly urging gig goers to use public transport or carpool. The promoters and the Garda advise that you plan and book your return travel arrangements in advance. Pedestrians will only be permitted into the grounds of Malahide Castle via Hogan’s Gate (near Dart station). Vehicles will only be permitted through the back road entrance.

Dart: The closest station to the concert venue is Malahide Train Station and it is a 10-minute walk from there. City centre Dart locations include Grand Canal Dock, Pearse, Tara Street and Connolly stations. Go to irishrail.ie for more information.

The closest station to the concert venue is Malahide Train Station and it is a 10-minute walk from there. City centre Dart locations include Grand Canal Dock, Pearse, Tara Street and Connolly stations. Go to irishrail.ie for more information. Return journey: Dart and trains will run the following services (these are subject to change): To Dublin City Centre: 22.40, 22.50, 23:05, 23:20, 23:35, 23:45. To Dundalk: 23:15, 23:30

Dart and trains will run the following services (these are subject to change): 22.40, 22.50, 23:05, 23:20, 23:35, 23:45. 23:15, 23:30 City centre concert bus: For all the concerts at Malahide this year, there will be a direct bus service to George’s Quay from the Dublin Road. The area will be clearly signed and stewards can also direct you to the buses. You can buy bus tickets after the concert for €10. You can also pre-book at www.bushiredublin.net.

For all the concerts at Malahide this year, there will be a direct bus service to George’s Quay from the Dublin Road. The area will be clearly signed and stewards can also direct you to the buses. You can buy bus tickets after the concert for €10. You can also pre-book at www.bushiredublin.net. Coaches, private buses and minibuses: Coach, private bus and minibus parking will be available within the grounds of Malahide Castle and access is via Back Road. You must register with the event organisers in advance. Email enquiries@festivalrepublic.com to register with the following information: your name, number of passengers, coach company, name of driver, date and time of arrival and departure.

I’m taking the car, What’s the best route?

There will be very limited parking at the concert venue and the car park opens one hour before the opening time stated on your ticket. There will be traffic in the area so check the AA Roadwatch website for updates. If you park illegally in the area, your car will be clamped and towed.

Recommended route Via M50 from Dublin city centre, west and south: Exit the M50 at Junction 3 (signposted M1 Belfast / Airport), continuing onto the R139. At the roundabout, take the 2nd exit, continuing on the R139 for 2.6km. Turn left onto Malahide Road / R107. Continue straight for 4.2km then take a right onto Back Road. Follow signs for car parks which will be on your left.

Exit the M50 at Junction 3 (signposted M1 Belfast / Airport), continuing onto the R139. At the roundabout, take the 2nd exit, continuing on the R139 for 2.6km. Turn left onto Malahide Road / R107. Continue straight for 4.2km then take a right onto Back Road. Follow signs for car parks which will be on your left. Recommended route vi a M1 from north: Exit M1 at Junction 4 (signposted R132 Swords/Malahide/Donabate). Keep right, merging onto R132. At the roundabout, take the 2nd exit, keeping on the R132. At the next roundabout take the 2nd exit, staying on R132. Take a slight left, merging onto Swords Rd / R106 and continue for 2.9km. Turn right onto Dublin Rd / R107, continue straight for 700m and then turn left onto Back Road. Follow signs for car parks which will be on your left.

Exit M1 at Junction 4 (signposted R132 Swords/Malahide/Donabate). Keep right, merging onto R132. At the roundabout, take the 2nd exit, keeping on the R132. At the next roundabout take the 2nd exit, staying on R132. Take a slight left, merging onto Swords Rd / R106 and continue for 2.9km. Turn right onto Dublin Rd / R107, continue straight for 700m and then turn left onto Back Road. Follow signs for car parks which will be on your left. Disabled access: Disabled customer parking is available in a designated area of the car parks, which is accessed via Back Road. Contact access@festivalrepublic.com to register for a space. If you have any other accessible ticket queries, contact Ticketmaster on: Republic of Ireland: 0818-903001; Northern Ireland & UK: 0333-3219996; International Customers: 00353-818903001.

What about security?

Backpacks and large bags will not be allowed in to the Malahide Castle Concerts, only small bags measuring no bigger than A4 (8.27in/21cm × 11.7/ 29.7cm) will be permitted into the event. Bags will be searched on entry to the event. To keep queues moving, pack as lightly as possible. There will be no cloakroom or storage facilities at the concert venue. Bags must not be left at entrances or surrounding areas and any items left will be removed and disposed of accordingly.

You will also be searched at the entrance to the event which may include a full body pat down and/or use of hand held metal detectors. Any items, which may reasonably be considered for use as a weapon, or which may cause danger or disruption to any other persons at the event, will be confiscated. To keep queues moving, pack as lightly as possible.

Banned items include: Garden furniture, deckchairs, fold up chairs or shooting sticks, umbrellas, selfie sticks, flares/fireworks, laser pens, megaphone/air horns, aerosols, spray cans, smoke & gas canisters, nitrous oxide and any associated equipment, glass, drones, Chinese lanterns, sound systems, unofficial tabards/high viz, Illegal/unidentifiable substances, “legal highs, herbal highs or NoS, anything that can be perceived as a weapon or which could cause danger or disruption to any other persons at the event, professional cameras with a detachable lens, recording equipment, Go Pros, animals with the exception of guide dogs and excessive amounts of cigarettes.

Will alcohol and food be available?

There will be plenty of bars and food stalls inside the venue. However, you can’t bring alcohol or drinks, except for water and soft drinks that are in a sealed plastic bottle, measuring up to 500ml There is a strict no Alcohol Policy implemented on all public transport and private buses travelling to the venue. If you arrive intoxicated to the event, you will not be permitted entry.

The bars operate a Challenge 21 policy and acceptable forms of ID include: passport, Garda Age Card and driving licence. The on-site bars will also have Visa contactless payment facilities, which means that you can pay for anything up to €30 with one tap.

Are there any age limits?

No unaccompanied under 16s are allowed on site. Under 16s must be accompanied by a parent/guardian over 18. Note, you may be asked to prove your age with photo ID or you will be refused admission.