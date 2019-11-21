Liam Gallagher at 3Arena, Dublin: Everything you need to know

And so it looks as if the runt of the litter has sneaked up behind the top dog and bitten him on the butt. This was never supposed to happen, of course. Noel Gallagher was the primary Beatles-fixated songwriter in Oasis, his younger brother, Liam, the snarling vocalist. When the band split, the former went on to consolidate his career via his High Flying Birds outfit, while the latter formed the mediocre Beady Eye, which soon went belly-up. But the past few years has seen tables turning, with Noel treading water as Liam splashes. With two successful solo albums under his belt – 2017’s As You Were and this year’s Why Me? Why Not – and sold-out shows here and elsewhere, one has to give credit where it’s due.

Who’s the support act?

Miles Kane, the Last Shadow Puppet and one-time Rascals frontman.

When and where are the gigs?

On Saturday and Sunday evening, at 3Arena in Dublin.

What time should I arrive?

Doors open at 6.30pm. No official set timings have been released, but you can expect the support act to be getting under way after 7pm.

How do I get there – and home again?

Parking is available in the Point Village car park (you can book through Ticketmaster for €13.85), but better to leave the car at home and use the Luas – get off at the final stop of the red line, the Point. There are usually extra trams on show nights because of the increased demand. The last Luas is scheduled to leave the Point at 12.30am on Saturday and 11.30pm on Sunday.

What will Liam Gallagher play?

If it’s anything like his recent gigs, expect to hear:

Rock’n’Roll Star

Halo

Shockwave

Wall of Glass

Morning Glory

Columbia

Stand by Me

Once

Why Me? Why Not

Greedy Soul

The River

Gas Panic!

Wonderwall

Acquiesce

Roll With It

Supersonic

Champagne Supernova

Cigarettes & Alcohol

Are there any tickets left?

Sunday’s show is sold out, but Ticketmaster still has a few tickets for Saturday’s concert. Concertgoers are advised buy tickets from accredited sources only.

What’s the security?

All bags will be searched at the door. Bottles, cans, selfie sticks, large umbrellas, iPads and other tablets, video cameras, professional cameras, audio recorders, GoPros, large posters (A3 or bigger), large flags on poles, belt chains and laser pointers are prohibited, along with anything that could be seen as a weapon. Large bags, backpacks and suitcases aren’t allowed into the arena, and there are no cloakroom facilities. With all this in mind, best to pack light and just bring what you need.

Can I take photographs?

No cameras or recording devices will be allowed into the arena, but you can bring and use your smartphone for photos and videos.

Accessibility

For special needs, please check the venue information page for details of facilities and companion tickets. Should you require further information please call the Special Needs Hotline: 0818903001 (Rep of Ireland); 03333219996 (Northern Ireland & UK); 00353 818 903 001 (International).