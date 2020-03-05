Lewis Capaldi at 3Arena, Dublin: Everything you need to know

Lewis Capaldi has been clogging up the charts – his debut album spent six weeks at No.1 while his Someone You Loved single was a worldwide hit – not to mention the airwaves and the hearts and minds of people across the globe. Now he’s about to clog up the 3Arena for two sold-out nights on Sunday and Monday, March 8th and 9th. To emphasise his popularity, his two biggest Irish concerts to date – Irish Independent Park, Cork, on June 18th and Malahide Castle, Dublin, on June 20th – are also sell-outs.

When and where is the gig?

On Sunday and Monday, March 8th and 9th, at 3Arena in Dublin.

Are tickets available?

There no tickets for either night available on Ticketmaster. Concertgoers are advised to buy tickets from accredited sources only.

What time should I arrive and what are the stage times?

Doors open at 6.30pm. Expect Capaldi on stage at about 8pm. Times are subject to change.

What songs will Lewis Capaldi play?

Here’s his set list from his concert in Amsterdam on February 13th:

Grace

Forever

Don’t Get Me Wrong

Maybe

One

Hold Me While You Wait

Headspace

Bruises

Hollywood

Fade

Before You Go

Encore: Someone You Loved

What’s the security?

All bags will be searched at the door. Bottles, cans, selfie sticks, large umbrellas, iPads and other tablets, video cameras, professional cameras, audio recorders, GoPros, large posters (A3 or bigger), large flags on poles, belt chains and laser pointers are prohibited, along with anything that could be seen as a weapon. Large bags, backpacks and suitcases aren’t allowed into the arena, and there are no cloakroom facilities. With all this in mind, best to pack light and just bring what you need. Under 16s must be accompanied by an adult (over 18) and the standing area is strictly over 14s only.

Can I take photographs?

No cameras or recording devices will be allowed into the arena, but you can bring and use your smartphone for photos and videos.

Accessibility

3Arena asks people with accessibility requirements to contact the venue for details of facilities and companion tickets. You can also call Ticketmaster’s special-needs hotline, on 0818-903001 (Republic of Ireland), 0333-3219996 (Northern Ireland and Britain) or 00-353-818-903001 (international).