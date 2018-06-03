LCD Soundsystem at Malahide Castle: Everything you need to know

Semi-permanent residents of Ireland, LCD Soundsystem come here so often that you’d almost dismiss them… that is until you remember that their music soundtracked the last decade of your life. The New York ensemble, spearheaded by James Murphy, are responsible for creating songs that reflect the best and worst in us at all times, from drunken parties described in Drunk Girls, the mild pretensions of Daft Punk is Playing at My House and the city-living despondency of New York, I Love You But You’re Bringing Me Down.

Last September, they played two intimate sold out shows in The Olympia, following on from a mind-blowing headline set at Electric Picnic 2016 and we expect more of the same on Tuesday June 5th at Malahide Castle. What a pity it’s a Tuesday night, eh? We’ve yet to reach LCD overload because there’s always that fear that Murphy will trick us into thinking that LCD are no more. Oh, he gives just as much as he takes but we’ll let him away with it.

Before you head to Malahide Castle to Dance Yrself Clean, here’s everything you need to know about stage times, transport and security and more.

Are tickets still available?

Tickets are still on sale for this gig. G’wan. Give LCD another whirl.

What time does everything kick off?

The gates open at 5pm and LCD Soundsystem are expected onstage at 9pm. Support will come from the incredible Lykke Li. But be warned – early queueing will not be facilitated at the venue. Concert goers who do turn up prior to gates opening will be turned away.

What will LCD Soundsystem play?

Here’s the set list from their gig in Warsaw, Poland on Friday, June 1st

Us v Them

You Wanted a Hit

Tribulations

I Can Change

Yr City’s a Sucker

Get Innocuous!

Movement

Someone Great

Call the Police

Tonite

Home

I Want Your Love (Chic cover)

How Do You Sleep?

Encore: Emotional Haircut, Dance Yrself Clean, All My Friends

What will the weather be like?

Temperatures are expected to reach 15 degrees. As this is an outdoor event, it will take place rain or shine. Check the weather before you leave the house and dress appropriately. Bring suncream, wear outdoor footwear in case of mud and remember that umbrellas are not allowed inside the venue.

How do I get there... and get home?

There will be traffic delays in the area and the promoters are strongly urging gig goers to use public transport or carpool. The promoters and the Garda advise that you plan and book your return travel arrangements in advance. Ticketholders will only be permitted into the grounds of Malahide castle via Hogans Gate (near Dart station).

Dart: The closest station to the concert venue is Malahide Train Station and it is a 10-minute walk from there. City centre Dart locations include Grand Canal Dock, Pearse, Tara Street and Connolly stations. Go to irishrail.ie for more information.

The closest station to the concert venue is Malahide Train Station and it is a 10-minute walk from there. City centre Dart locations include Grand Canal Dock, Pearse, Tara Street and Connolly stations. Go to irishrail.ie for more information. Dublin Bus: Dublin Bus run regular services to Malahide, Number 32A (From Eden Quay), 102 (From Sutton Sation), 230 (From Airport and Portmarnock).

Dublin Bus run regular services to Malahide, Number 32A (From Eden Quay), 102 (From Sutton Sation), 230 (From Airport and Portmarnock). Return journey: Dart and trains will run the following services (these are subject to change): To Dublin City Centre: 22.40, 22.50, 23:05, 23:20, 23:35, 23:45. To Dundalk: 23:15, 23:30

Dart and trains will run the following services (these are subject to change): 22.40, 22.50, 23:05, 23:20, 23:35, 23:45. 23:15, 23:30 Return city centre concert bus: For all the concerts at Malahide this year, there will be a direct bus service to George’s Quay from the Dublin Road. The area will be clearly signed and stewards can also direct you to the buses. You can buy bus tickets after the concert for €10.

For all the concerts at Malahide this year, there will be a direct bus service to George’s Quay from the Dublin Road. The area will be clearly signed and stewards can also direct you to the buses. You can buy bus tickets after the concert for €10. Coaches, private buses and minibuses: Coach, private bus and minibus parking will be available within the grounds of Malahide Castle and access is via Back Road. You must register with the event organisers in advance. Email them on enquiries@festivalrepublic.com to register with the following information: Your name, No. of passengers, Coach Company, Name of driver, Date and time of arrival and departure.

I’m taking the car, what’s the best route?

There will be very limited parking at the concert venue and the car park opens one hour before the opening time stated on your ticket. Traffci is likely to be heavy in the area so check the AA Roadwatch website for updates. If you park illegally, your car will be clamped and towed.

Recommended route Via M50 from Dublin city centre, west and south: Exit the M50 at Junction 3 (signposted M1 Belfast / Airport), continuing onto the R139. At the roundabout, take the 2nd exit, continuing on the R139 for 2.6km. Turn left onto Malahide Road / R107. Continue straight for 4.2km then take a right on to Back Road. Follow signs for car parks which will be on your left.

Exit the M50 at Junction 3 (signposted M1 Belfast / Airport), continuing onto the R139. At the roundabout, take the 2nd exit, continuing on the R139 for 2.6km. Turn left onto Malahide Road / R107. Continue straight for 4.2km then take a right on to Back Road. Follow signs for car parks which will be on your left. Recommended route via M1 from north: Exit M1 at Junction 4 (signposted R132 Swords / Malahide / Donabate). Keep right, merging onto R132. At the roundabout, take the 2nd exit, keeping on the R132. At the next roundabout take the 2nd exit, staying on R132. Take a slight left, merging onto Swords Rd / R106 and continue for 2.9km. Turn right onto Dublin Rd / R107, continue straight for 700m and then turn left onto Back Road. Follow signs for car parks which will be on your left.

Exit M1 at Junction 4 (signposted R132 Swords / Malahide / Donabate). Keep right, merging onto R132. At the roundabout, take the 2nd exit, keeping on the R132. At the next roundabout take the 2nd exit, staying on R132. Take a slight left, merging onto Swords Rd / R106 and continue for 2.9km. Turn right onto Dublin Rd / R107, continue straight for 700m and then turn left onto Back Road. Follow signs for car parks which will be on your left. Disabled access: Disabled customer parking is available in a designated area of the car parks, which is accessed via Back Road. Contact access@festivalrepublic.com to register for a space. If you have any other accessible ticket queries, contact Ticketmaster on: Republic of Ireland: 0818-903001; Northern Ireland & UK: 0333-3219996; International Customers: 00353-818903001.

What about security?

Backpacks and large bags will not be allowed in to the Malahide Castle Concerts, only small bags measuring no bigger than A4 (8.27in/21cm × 11.7/ 29.7cm) will be permitted into the event. Bags will be searched on entry to the event. To keep queues moving, pack as lightly as possible. There will be no cloakroom or storage facilities at the concert venue. Bags must not be left at entrances or surrounding areas and any items left will be removed and disposed of accordingly.

You will also be searched at the entrance to the event which may include a full body pat down and/or use of hand held metal detectors. Any items, which may reasonably be considered for use as a weapon, or which may cause danger or disruption to any other persons at the event, will be confiscated. To keep queues moving, pack as lightly as possible. Banned items include: Garden furniture, deckchairs, fold up chairs or shooting sticks, umbrellas, selfie sticks, flares/fireworks, laser pens, megaphone/air horns, aerosols, spray cans, smoke & gas canisters, nitrous oxide and any associated equipment, glass, drones, Chinese lanterns, sound systems, unofficial tabards/high viz, Illegal/unidentifiable substances, “legal highs, herbal highs or NoS, anything that can be perceived as a weapon or which could cause danger or disruption to any other persons at the event, professional cameras with a detachable lens, recording equipment, Go Pros, animals with the exception of guide dogs and excessive amounts of cigarettes.

Will alcohol and food be available?

There will be plenty of bars and food stalls inside the venue. However, you can’t bring alcohol or drinks, except for water and soft drinks that are in a sealed plastic bottle, measuring up to 500ml. There is a strict no Alcohol Policy implemented on all public transport and private buses travelling to the venue. If you arrive intoxicated to the event, you will not be permitted entry.

The bars operate a Challenge 21 policy and acceptable forms of ID include: passport, Garda Age Card and driving licence. The on-site bars will also have Visa contactless payment facilities, which means that you can pay for anything up to €30 with one tap.

Are there any age limits?

No unaccompanied under 16s are allowed on site. Under 16s must be accompanied by a parent/guardian over 18. Note, you may be asked to prove your age with photo ID or you will be refused admission.