Lana Del Rey at Malahide Castle: Everything you need to know

We have had the music of Lana Del Ray in our heads from 2011, the year her debut single Video Games was released. Since then, across three albums – her fourth, Norman F**king Rockwell, is one of the most eagerly awaited releases of the year – the Los Angeles-based singer and songwriter has cornered the market in languid, downhearted pop music that is uniquely hers and which has since influenced the likes of (among many others) Billie Eilish, Grace Mitchell, and Irish singer-songwriter Áine Cahill.

How Del Ray’s notably low-voiced, low-key and late-at-night intimacy will transfer from behind closed doors to the open summer air in Malahide on an early summer’s evening is anyone’s guess, but she is above all a classy stylist, so we’re safely presuming it’ll be alright on the night.

What time should I arrive?

Gates open at 4pm. Bear in mind that Hogan’s Gate, near Malahide Dart station, will be the only pedestrian access to the grounds. And plan and book your return travel beforehand. It’s a long walk back to the city.

How do I get there – and home again?

The concert entrance is about a 10-minute walk from Malahide Dart station – the organisers recommend public transport, given the likely congestion and parking problems (clampers and tow trucks will be operating) for anybody who drives to the concert.

Dart, train and bus: The last Darts leave for Dublin at 11.10pm and 11.40pm. Trains leave for Dundalk at 11.04pm and 12.05am. Concert buses will leave Malahide Cricket Club (follow the signs from the concert grounds) for George’s Quay, in central Dublin, after the gig, at 11pm. You can book tickets (€10) here or take your chances and see if any are left on the night.

By car: If you do bring your car, the limited parking opens an hour before the gates.

Driving from the south: take the M50, leave the motorway at junction 3 (signposted M1 Belfast/Airport), continuing on to the R139. At the roundabout take the second exit, continuing on the R139 for 2.6km. Turn left on to Malahide Road/R107. Continue for 4.2km, then take a right on to Back Road. Follow the signs for the car parks, which will be on your left.

take the M50, leave the motorway at junction 3 (signposted M1 Belfast/Airport), continuing on to the R139. At the roundabout take the second exit, continuing on the R139 for 2.6km. Turn left on to Malahide Road/R107. Continue for 4.2km, then take a right on to Back Road. Follow the signs for the car parks, which will be on your left. From the north: take the M1, leave the motorway at junction 4 (signposted R132 Swords/Malahide/Donabate). Keep right, merging on to the R132. At the roundabout take the second exit, keeping on the R132. At the next roundabout take the second exit, staying on R132. Take a slight left, merging on to Swords Road/R106 and continue for 2.9km. Turn right on to Dublin Road/R107, continue for 700m and then turn left on to Back Road. Follow the signs for the car parks, which will be on your left.

What about disabled access?

The car parks include designated spaces. Email access@festivalrepublic.com to register. For accessible-ticket queries call Ticketmaster on 0818-903001 (Republic of Ireland), 0333-3219996 (Northern Ireland and UK) or +353-818-903001 (international).

What will she play?

This set list is from Lan Del Rey’s March 22nd concert in New Orleans. The Dublin gig is the first of the European leg of her short tour, so the songs may vary. In New Orleans, Del Ray played 13 songs: two from Ultraviolence, six from Born to Die, three from Lust for Life and two from Norman F**king Rockwell.

West Coast (intro)

Blue Jeans

Cherry

White Mustang

Pretty When You Cry

Born to Die

Mariners Apartment Complex

Video Games

High by the Beach

National Anthem

Summertime Sadness

Off to the Races

Venice Bitch

When does it all end?

By 11pm.

Are there any tickets left?

At the time of publication Ticketmaster has some resale tickets that are being offered by fans looking to sell their extras. Buy tickets from accredited sources only.

What’s the story with security?

Under-16s must be accompanied by an adult; bring your passport, Garda age card or driving licence as evidence of your date of birth. Allow time for security checks on the way in. Bags larger than A4 size will not be permitted. All bags may be searched, and this can be time-consuming, so consider going bagless for easier entry. There will be no cloakroom or storage facilities. No umbrellas, alcohol, garden furniture, selfie sticks, flares, glasses or cans, among other items, will be permitted at the event.

Can I take photographs at the concert?

Yes, but only with a smartphone or small camera. GoPros, professional cameras and any other recording equipment are banned.

What’s the weather forecast?

The forecast is for sunny spells with some clouds. Temperatures in the afternoon are expected to be about 16 degrees, falling to about 13 degrees later. But be prepared for inclement weather – the show will go on, no matter the conditions.