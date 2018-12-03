Kylie Minogue @3Arena Dublin: Everything you need to know

There’s no show quite like a Kylie Minogue show. Thirty-one years in the biz and Minogue has nailed what pop fans want to see. It’s big, it’s flamboyant, it’s camp, and it’s chock-a-block with hits.

We were all more than a little upset when she was struck down by a throat infection last October and was forced to cancel her Golden tour show at 3Arena, but she’s here now in Dublin for one night only, before heading to Belfast on December 5th. So what’s in store? Nothing less than set list spanning almost every Kylie era: Perm Kylie, Hot Pants Kylie, Indie Kylie, Disco Kylie, Showgirl Kylie, Abbey Road Kylie and, now, Nashville Kylie.

Although Golden, her latest album, is not a fan favourite, the charm Minogue exudes on stage makes up for any flaws. And when you have songs such as Get Outta My Way – perfect for strutting down the street to – and Slow, which simply begs you to lie on the floor to re-create the video, we can forgive the cowboy shtick. This pop star is one of the greatest.

Are tickets still available?

Yes, from ticketmaster.ie.

What time does everything kick off?

Doors open at 6.30pm, with Minogue expected on stage at 8pm.

How do I get there?

Parking is available in the Point Village car park (you can book through Ticketmaster for €12) but better to leave the car at home and use the red-line Luas or Dublin Bus. The 151 will drop you on Castleforbes Road, the closest stop to the venue.

What about security?

Bags will be searched at the door. Bottles, cans, selfie sticks, large umbrellas, iPads and other tablets, video cameras, professional cameras, audio recorders, GoPros, large posters (A3 or bigger), large flags on poles, belt chains, laser pointers and anything that can be deemed a weapon are prohibited. So pack light to keep the wait in line as short as possible.

What is she likely to play?

The set list hasn’t changed too much since the Golden tour kicked off, on September 18th. Here’s what she played in Hamburg, on November 25th.

Act I

Golden

Better the Devil You Know

In Your Eyes

A Lifetime to Repair

Act II

Confide in Me

Where the Wild Roses Grow

Shelby '68

Wow

Can’t Get You Out of My Head

Act III

Slow

Kids

The One

Stop Me From Falling

Act IV

Wouldn’t Change a Thing

I’ll Still Be Loving You

Especially for You

Lost Without You

All the Lovers

Act V

New York City/Raining Glitter/On a Night Like This

Locomotion

Spinning Around

Encore

Love at First Sight

Dancing