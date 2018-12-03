Kylie Minogue @3Arena Dublin: Everything you need to know
There’s no show like a Kylie Minogue show. Here’s what to expect at 3Arena on Monday
Kylie Minogue: her set list spans Perm Kylie, Hot Pants Kylie, Indie Kylie, Disco Kylie and Nashville Kylie
There’s no show quite like a Kylie Minogue show. Thirty-one years in the biz and Minogue has nailed what pop fans want to see. It’s big, it’s flamboyant, it’s camp, and it’s chock-a-block with hits.
We were all more than a little upset when she was struck down by a throat infection last October and was forced to cancel her Golden tour show at 3Arena, but she’s here now in Dublin for one night only, before heading to Belfast on December 5th. So what’s in store? Nothing less than set list spanning almost every Kylie era: Perm Kylie, Hot Pants Kylie, Indie Kylie, Disco Kylie, Showgirl Kylie, Abbey Road Kylie and, now, Nashville Kylie.
Although Golden, her latest album, is not a fan favourite, the charm Minogue exudes on stage makes up for any flaws. And when you have songs such as Get Outta My Way – perfect for strutting down the street to – and Slow, which simply begs you to lie on the floor to re-create the video, we can forgive the cowboy shtick. This pop star is one of the greatest.
Are tickets still available?
Yes, from ticketmaster.ie.
What time does everything kick off?
Doors open at 6.30pm, with Minogue expected on stage at 8pm.
How do I get there?
Parking is available in the Point Village car park (you can book through Ticketmaster for €12) but better to leave the car at home and use the red-line Luas or Dublin Bus. The 151 will drop you on Castleforbes Road, the closest stop to the venue.
What about security?
Bags will be searched at the door. Bottles, cans, selfie sticks, large umbrellas, iPads and other tablets, video cameras, professional cameras, audio recorders, GoPros, large posters (A3 or bigger), large flags on poles, belt chains, laser pointers and anything that can be deemed a weapon are prohibited. So pack light to keep the wait in line as short as possible.
What is she likely to play?
The set list hasn’t changed too much since the Golden tour kicked off, on September 18th. Here’s what she played in Hamburg, on November 25th.
Act I
Golden
Better the Devil You Know
In Your Eyes
A Lifetime to Repair
Act II
Confide in Me
Where the Wild Roses Grow
Shelby '68
Wow
Can’t Get You Out of My Head
Act III
Slow
Kids
The One
Stop Me From Falling
Act IV
Wouldn’t Change a Thing
I’ll Still Be Loving You
Especially for You
Lost Without You
All the Lovers
Act V
New York City/Raining Glitter/On a Night Like This
Locomotion
Spinning Around
Encore
Love at First Sight
Dancing