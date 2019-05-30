Kodaline at St Anne’s Park, Dublin: Everything you need to know

Irish chart toppers Kodaline kick off two nights at St Anne’s Park, in the north Dublin suburb of Raheny on Friday. The’ve sold records by the bucketload – debut album In A Perfect World sold more than a million copies alone – and along the way established themselves as one Ireland’s most successful bands on the international stage.

With their most recent album, Politics of Living, they have the US in their sights but their brand of stadium-friendly anthems only managed to garner two stars in an Irish Times review of the album. No that the band or their fans will care much about that: the two nights at St Anne’s Park – the first large-scale concerts at the venue – will be very much a celebration of this Dublin four-piece. Special guest on both nights is Brit awards winner James Morrison, who sold out a Dublin show earlier this year.

When do they play?

Kodaline play St Anne’s Park, Raheny, Dublin, on Friday, May 31st and Saturday June 1st. James Morrison plays support on both nights, with rising Irish artists Flynn and Roe join the Friday line-up, with Somebody’s Child added to the Saturday bill.

Kodaline: 21:00

James Morrison: 19:15

Roe (Friday only): 18:15

Flynn (Friday only): 17:00

Somebody’s Child ( Saturday only): 18:15

What time should I arrive?

Gates open at 4pm each day. There is no early/overnight queuing allowed. If patrons do turn up they will be turned away at restricted area points around the venue.

How do I get there – and home again?

Allow at least an extra two hours travel time to and from the venue. As traffic and delays are inevitable you are strongly advised to use public transport. There is no parking facilities available locally, and towing will be in operation.

By Dart: The nearest stop to the venue is Harmonstown. Extra services will operate before and after the concerts. For timetable information Irish Rail’s journey planner

By bus: Several Dublin Bus services will bring you within walking distance of the concert site. For more information please visit dublinbus.ie

29a: From Lower Abbey St to Baldoyle

32: From Talbot St to Malahide

130: From lower Abbey St towards Castle Avenue

Approach Routes: Follow instructions on your ticket for entry to venue. Your ticket will outline which route/entry to take to the venue.

Green entrance: Off Sybil Hill

Off Sybil Hill Blue entrance: At the tennis courts on All Saints Road.

At the tennis courts on All Saints Road. Red entrance: Near the botanical gardens on All Saints Road

Near the botanical gardens on All Saints Road Ticket collection: Box offices will be located at the Green and Blue entrances.

What will they play?

Here’s the setlist from their most recent big gig at the Enmore Theatre, Sydney, in March:

Follow Your Fire

Brand New Day

Ready

Honest

Brother

Shed a Tear

Head Held High

The One

Angel

I Wouldn’t Be

Love Like This

One Day

Raging (Kygo cover)

Love Will Set You Free

Encore: All I Want, High Hopes

Are there any tickets left?

Yes tickets are available. They cost €51.96 each from ticketmaster.ie Concert-goers are advised to buy tickets from accredited sources only.

What’s the security?

Under 16s attending the concert must be accompanied at all times by an adult. The promoter deems that large outdoor concerts are not a suitable environments for children under five.

Allow time for security checks on the way in. Bags larger than A4 size will not be permitted. All bags may be searched, and this can be time-consuming, so consider going bagless for easier entry. There will be no cloakroom or storage facilities. No alcohol – or food – is allowed into the arena. An Garda Siochana says it will operate a zero-tolerance policy for alcohol consumption in public areas, and for any illegal, criminal or anti-social behaviour.

Other banned items include umbrellas,, garden furniture, selfie sticks, flares, glasses or cans will not be permitted at the event.

Can I take photographs at the concert?

Smartphones and small digital cameras are permitted, but cameras with long or detachable lenses, or recording equipment, are not. GoPros and iPads are also prohibited.

What’s the weather forecast?

This is an outdoor event so dress appropriately. It’s going to be cloudy with showers each evening on Friday and Saturday. Afternoon temperatures of 14-16 degrees are likely to drop to 11-13 degrees each evening.