Kodaline at Malahide: ‘There’s no show like a hometown show’

The organisers of the Malahide Castle Concert series must have had their Child of Prague statues out this week, as 21,000 Kodaline fans were welcomed to a sun-filled field on Friday night, to see the band perform.

Following on from LCD Soundsystem on Tuesday night, Kodaline played to a sold-out crowd at the closest show they have played to their hometown of Swords, declaring that, “there’s no better show than a hometown show”.

Having released their debut album In a Perfect World in 2013, and its follow-up Coming Up For Air in 2015, Kodaline have seen huge success both in Ireland and abroad, garnering particular attention after they featured in an episode of Grey’s Anatomy. The set comprised mainly songs from their first two albums, with a few songs from their upcoming album Politics of Living, expected out this August.

From the first bar of harmonica on Love Like This, the audience was enthralled, as the band began with a few of their earlier hits, before moving to Brother, their first single from their new album.

Other songs from their upcoming album, particularly Head Held High and Shed A Tear were very well received, a good indicator of how the album will be received.

DUBLIN! You beautiful people! Thank you so much for a amazing night! pic.twitter.com/TM3cqqD4KQ — Kodaline (@Kodaline) June 8, 2018

There was some excitement in the audience, as the song The One was dedicated to “Aaron and Lindsay”, who became engaged seconds before the song was played.

The venue is noticeably smaller than other outdoor venues around the Dublin, such as Phoenix Park or Marlay Park, but the smaller site allows easier access to public transport and parking, and involves less walking than others.

The smaller capacity also made for a more genial crowd, with little pushing or rowdiness. The warm weather kept people in good spirits, as two apparent strangers sitting atop their friends’ shoulders fist-bumped in solidarity and enjoyment during Brand New Day. The weather may have also been responsible for some questionable outfits, as a pair were spotted in native American headdresses, seemingly trying to channel Coachella. in Malahide.

A grand total of about seven people over the age of 40 featured in the audience, with the vast majority of the crowd made up of 20 and 30 somethings, and the balance made up of busloads of late teens arriving from all corners of the country.

Dublin pop-rock duo All Tvvins provided the support, easily interacting with the earlier arrivals in the gardens. They were preceeded by The Scrath and Stephanie Rainey, playing shorter sets earlier in the evening.

A circular arena of sorts was created around the stage, where 20 or so food vans of various cuisines, portaloos and drinks stands completed the circle with the stage, which was flanked by two large screens.

Sporadic pyrotechnics entertained the audience during several songs, particularly apt during Follow Your Fire”.

The evening ended with an encore performance of I Wouldn’t Be, a cover of The Dubliners’ Dirty Old Town, Big Bad World, and finally All I Want, arguably their biggest hit.

The Gorillaz will play Malahide Castle and Gardens tomorrow night, Saturday June 9th. Liam Gallagher and Nile Rodgers and Chic round out the series of five concerts next week.