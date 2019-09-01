Kodaline at Electric Picnic: A crowd-conquering performance

Review: The music’s nothing special. But the audience sing along to their hearts’ content

Updated: 37 minutes ago

Electric Picnic 2019: Kodaline sure know how to get a festival job done. Photograph: Dave Meehan

Electric Picnic 2019: Kodaline sure know how to get a festival job done. Photograph: Dave Meehan

 

KODALINE

Main stage
★★★☆☆
Clever Kodaline. Not for them a slow build-up from lesser-known songs to a climactic finish of favourites. They start their main-stage show with a handful of their chart-friendly songs that instantly have the early-evening audience on their side. Some people regard the north Co Dublin band with a degree of scepticism, given that an early (and differently named) incarnation happened to take part in a television talent show. No matter: some years have passed, and they have morphed into one of Ireland’s most popular groups. Several albums in, however, and it seems that broadening their music beyond melodic but lacklustre anthems is not on the immediate horizon. To these ears, the songs’ main flaw is a serious lack of roughage – which is, curiously, ably provided tonight via Kodaline’s rugged cover of The Cranberries’ Zombie. So it’s a real surprise how easily, and skilfully, they conquer the crowd. The big mix of ages crammed into the main arena sing along to their hearts’ content, drunk on the music (at least) and the final evening’s sense of occasion. Kodaline sure know how to get a festival job done. Fair enough.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.