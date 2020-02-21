Kaiser Chiefs at 3Arena, Dublin: Everything you need to know

Some 20 years after they formed in Leeds, 15 years after they scored a Top 10 UK hit with I Predict a Riot and less than one year after their UK Top Three album, Duck, it seems Kaiser Chiefs have weathered various storms over the past two decades. They are not, then, a critics’ choice but rather a people’s music act, and one with at least 10 songs that can make a gig pass by with a hum and a whistle. – Tony Clayton Lea

When and where are the gigs?

On Sunday, February 23rd, at 3Arena in Dublin.

Are tickets available?

Tickets are available on Ticketmaster. Concertgoers are advised to buy tickets from accredited sources only.

What time should I arrive and what are the stage times?

Doors open at 6.30pm. Support acts are emerging – and most interesting – Irish act Somebody’s Child, who are expected on stage before 7pm, followed by Razorlight (8pm), with Kaiser Chiefs making their entrance at about 9pm. Times are subject to change.

What songs will Kaiser Chiefs play?

Here’s their hit-filled set list for their concert in TivoliVredenburg Ronda, Utrecht, Netherlands, on Monday, February 17th:

People Know How to Love One Another

Na Na Na Na Naa

Everything Is Average Nowadays

Ruffians on Parade

Hole in My Soul

Target Market

Good Days Bad Days

Golden Oldies

Everyday I Love You Less and Less

Ruby

Modern Way

Don’t Just Stand There, Do Something

Never Miss a Beat

I Predict a Riot

The Angry Mob

Encore: Record Collection, Oh My God

What’s the security?

All bags will be searched at the door. Bottles, cans, selfie sticks, large umbrellas, iPads and other tablets, video cameras, professional cameras, audio recorders, GoPros, large posters (A3 or bigger), large flags on poles, belt chains and laser pointers are prohibited, along with anything that could be seen as a weapon. Large bags, backpacks and suitcases aren’t allowed into the arena, and there are no cloakroom facilities. With all this in mind, best to pack light and just bring what you need. Under 16s must be accompanied by an adult (over 18) and the standing area is strictly over 14s only.

Can I take photographs?

No cameras or recording devices will be allowed into the arena, but you can bring and use your smartphone for photos and videos.

Accessibility

3Arena asks people with accessibility requirements to contact the venue for details of facilities and companion tickets. You can also call Ticketmaster’s special-needs hotline, on 0818-903001 (Republic of Ireland), 0333-3219996 (Northern Ireland and Britain) or 00-353-818-903001 (international).