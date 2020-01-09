Justin Bieber: I’ve been fighting Lyme disease for years

Singer discloses pain of bacterial illness and hints at details of new documentary series

Updated: 54 minutes ago

Justin Bieber: “It’s been a rough couple of years.” Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Justin Bieber: “It’s been a rough couple of years.” Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

 

Canadian pop superstar Justin Bieber revealed on Wednesday that he had been battling Lyme disease and a serious case of mononucleosis but said he was overcoming his health issues.

Bieber (25) noted that some people had recently criticised his appearance and suggested he was using drugs, in a post on Instagram.

“They failed to realize I’ve been recently diagnosed with Lyme disease, not only that but had a serious case of chronic mono which affected my skin, brain function, energy and overall health,” Bieber wrote about living with the bacterial infection.

“It’s been a rough couple of years but getting the right treatment that will help treat this so far incurable disease,” he added. “And I will be back and better than ever.”

Bieber said his health challenges were among the topics to be chronicled on an upcoming 10-episode documentary series about his life that will be released on YouTube starting on January 27th.

Lyme disease can cause a range of debilitating symptoms from fatigue and joint pain to heart problems and partial paralysis.

The disease has struck numerous celebrities in recent years. In 2015 it was revealed model Bella Hadid had the disease; the same year that singer Avril Lavigne was also diagnosed with it. In 2016 actor Kris Kristofferson discovered the memory loss he had been suffering from was due to the disease.

In the past year, Bieber has written a series of Instagram posts to his 124 million followers talking about his struggles with depression, drug abuse and fame and crediting religion and wife Hailey Baldwin for his recovery.

This year, Bieber plans to release his first album in several years and embark on a North American tour. He released a single called Yummy last week. – Reuters

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.