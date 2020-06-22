Justin Bieber denies sexual assault allegations

Singer says he intends to take legal action following claims made through Twitter

Updated: 29 minutes ago

Justin Bieber said the claims made against him through a since deleted Twitter account were “factually impossible”. Photograph: Lisa O’Connor/AFP via Getty

Justin Bieber has denied allegations that he sexually assaulted a woman in March 2014, sharing a series of tweets he believes prove that “this story is factually impossible”, and saying that he will be “working with Twitter and authorities to take legal action”.

The singer was accused by a woman who identified herself as Danielle and withheld her last name. In a Tweet dated June 20th, which has since been deleted – along with the account – she claimed that she met Bieber when she was 21, and he was 20, at a music event in Austin.

She claimed that on March 9th, after he performed a surprise set, Bieber invited Danielle and her friends to the Four Seasons hotel, where he took her to a separate room and assaulted her. The Guardian attempted to contact the woman to seek comment but she could not be reached. She has given no further details of the allegations other than her Twitter post.

The allegation was initially denied by Alison Kaye, the general manager of Scooter Braun’s SB Projects, who represents Bieber. Kaye said the allegation was “factually impossible”, saying on Sunday that Bieber stayed at AirBnB the night in question, and that his hotel reservation in Austin didn’t begin until the following night, and was at the Westin, not the Four Seasons.

Later on Sunday, Bieber followed up with his own tweets, sharing photos, receipts and emails which he says show that he stayed at an AirBnb in Austin on March 9th, and at the Westin hotel on March 10th. He said he was in Austin with his then-girlfriend, Selena Gomez.

“There is no truth to this story,” he said on Twitter. “Every claim of sexual abuse should be taken very seriously and this is why my response was needed. However this story is factually impossible and that is why I will be working with twitter and authorities to take legal action.” – Guardian

