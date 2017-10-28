Jazz: The best gigs this week

Michael Wollny is the highlight at this weekend’s Guinness Cork Jazz festival

Cormac Larkin

Michael Wollny breathes new life into the piano trio

Michael Wollny breathes new life into the piano trio

 

Guinness Cork Jazz Festival
Various venues, continues till Sunday 29th. guinnessjazzfestival.com
Those interested in where jazz is headed in the 21st century will find little to enlighten them in Cork this weekend. The annual Lee-side bacchanal has always been more about beer and bed nights than be-bop and beyond, but there’s usually a few crumbs scattered here and there for real jazz fans. American headliners such as Dee Dee Bridgewater, Monty Alexander, Kenny Garrett and Nicholas Payton will sate mainstream appetites at the Everyman Theatre. But the real nourishment is to be found away from the madding crowd, in the shape of German pianist Michael Wollny and his fresh take on the piano trio, a reunion of the semi-mythical Guilfoyle/Nielsen trio, and two of Ireland’s leading jazz vocalists, Honor Heffernan and Sue Rynhart, with shows that are more than just a wander through the great American songbook. Best of all for these ears will be a return to the Triskel’s music friendly Christchurch space for Quercus, the sublime UK trio (see below) who take old songs and turn them into something new - and that’s jazz. Cormac Larkin

Sunday, October 29th

Quercus
Pavilion Theatre, Dun Laoghaire, 8pm, €25. paviliontheatre.ie
As she approaches her seventh decade, legendary English folk singer June Tabor is resting on anything but her laurels. Quercus is her beyond genre, beyond beautiful collaboration with mercurial Loose Tubes saxophonist Iain Ballamy and empathetic Welsh pianist Huw Warren. The repertoire runs from folk standards to broadway show tunes, with Dylan, Sondheim and even Auld Lang Syne thrown in, but the results are startlingly fresh and original.

Ballamy and Warren weave sparse accompaniments and passages of improvisation that might be called jazz, but what Tabor is doing, inhabiting songs you’ve heard a thousand times and making them sound brand new, will send shivers up your spine and the genre police running for their coats. CL

Thursday , November 2nd

Jason Moran brings the music of Monk back to life
Jason Moran brings the music of Monk back to life

Jason Moran and the Bandwagon Octet: In My Mind - Thelonious Monk at the Town Hall 1959
NCH, Dublin, 8pm, €32.50/27.50/25. nch.ie
Pianist Jason Moran is one of the most inventive and original voices in US jazz, a smart, charismatic performer whose playing straddles the past and future of the music. It’s appropriate then that he should choose to celebrate the music of Thelonious Monk, about whom all that and much more can be said. Moran has brought the great be-bop pioneer’s original arrangements back to life, and has pored over recently unearthed recordings of the great pianist in rehearsal, to create a unique performance experience with a stellar band – including his hugely talented trio collaborators, drummer Nasheet Waits and bassist Tarus Mateen – that is part concert, part documentary, and wholly unmissable. CL

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.