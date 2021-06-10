James Vincent McMorrow to play gig in front of 500 in Dublin

James Vincent McMorrow will headline Ireland’s first concert with a live audience since the Covid-19 pandemic began on Thursday evening.

The singer will perform at the Iveagh Gardens in Dublin with support from Sorcha Richardson in front of an audience of 500 people. The concert is the first of a number of pilot live entertainment events.

Gates will open at 5.30pm with the concert starting at 7pm.

Tickets, which sold out very quickly, were available in pods up to a maximum of four people.

The National Concert Hall (NCH) will be livestreaming the gig free on its website.

It has advised customers not to attend the concert if they have any symptoms of Covid-19 and that tickets will be fully refundable.

The NCH said it has implemented “a range of control measures” to ensure the protection and safety of performing artists, staff and customers.

These measures include staggered access times, clear and visible signage, socially distanced queuing systems, hygiene stations, enhanced cleaning regimes, easily accessible toilet facilities, the creation of socially distanced standing pods for attendees and the wearing of masks when outside your pod.