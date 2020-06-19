Irish Women in Harmony record Cranberries song in aid of Safe Ireland

Women helping women. That was the idea behind the single Irish Women in Harmony have released, a cover of the Cranberries song Dreams. The singer RuthAnne, aka Ruth-Anne Cunningham, decided to do the cover to raise funds and awareness for Safe Ireland, an organisation that provides support for women and children who are experiencing domestic violence and abuse.

RuthAnne wasn’t sure how many other women would want to contribute their voices and music. As it turns out, 38 of them did.

They include Imelda May, Allie Sherlock, Caroline Corr, Eve Belle, Faye O’Rourke, Moya Brennan, Loah, Lucia McPartlin, Saint Sister, Sibéal, Erica Cody, Soulé, Stephanie Rainey, Wyvern Lingo, Tolü Makay, Pillow Queens and Una Healy. They stood in front of microphones in their homes across the locked-down country and sang. They played keyboard, violin, guitar, cello, double bass, drums.

It's been a lot of fun working with these incredible women on this cover of Dreams over the past few weeks. A big thank you and congrats to RuthAnne Cunningham for pulling it all together. We look forward to sharing manys a stage and lineup with you all soon. https://t.co/ReH1oKksr1 — Saint Sister (@Saint_Sister_) June 18, 2020

I’m very proud to be a part of this. I love Dreams. I loved Dolores O Riordan. But mostly I love when we all come together to positively change issues that need changing. One united voice against the physical and mental atrocity that is domestic abuse. — Imelda May (@ImeldaOfficial) June 15, 2020

The video does a superb job of piecing together this aural jigsaw from many Zoom videos. It’s heartening to see so many women combining their considerable talents to voluntarily create something both so beautiful and useful. We might all be burnt out from making video calls at this stage of the pandemic, but it’s undeniable that such platforms have made it possible for communal projects such as this one to be created.

Dolores O’Riordan, with whom the song will always be associated, would surely have approved of this cover of Dreams.

Donations can be made to Safe Ireland through its herewebsite