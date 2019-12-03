Ireland’s most-streamed artists in 2019: Post Malone, Ed Sheeran and Billie Eilish

Post Malone, Ed Sheeran and Billie Eilish are Spotify’s most-streamed artists in Ireland for 2019. Lewis Capaldi had the most-streamed track and most-streamed album in Ireland over the past 12 months.

The music-streaming service has also announced its most-streamed artists, tracks and albums globally this year and over the past decade.

Drake is the most-streamed artist of the 2010s, with more than 28 billion plays. Ed Sheeran’s Shape of You is the most-streamed track of the decade, with more than 2.3 billion plays.

In the past year Post Malone has had more than 6.5 billion streams. Billie Eilish ran him a close second, with more than 6 billion plays – and had the most-streamed album globally of 2019, the first time a woman has taken that top spot.

Eilish’s hit track Bad Guy has had more than 990 million streams around the world in the past 12 months, beaten only by Señorita, by Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, which has topped a billion plays.

Ireland’s most-streamed track of 2019

The most-streamed track globally of 2019

The most-streamed track of the decade globally

Ireland: Most-streamed artists of 2019

1 Post Malone

2 Ed Sheeran

3 Billie Eilish

4 Lewis Capaldi

5 Ariana Grande

Ireland: Most-streamed tracks of 2019

1 Someone You Loved by Lewis Capaldi

2 Bad Guy by Billie Eilish

3 Dance Monkey by Tones and I

4 3 nights by Dominic Fike

5 Outnumbered by Dermot Kennedy

Ireland: Most-streamed albums of 2019

1 Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent by Lewis Capaldi

2 When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? by Billie Eilish

3 Hollywood’s Bleeding by Post Malone

4 Thank U, Next by Ariana Grande

5 No 6 Collaborations Project by Ed Sheeran

Globally: Most-streamed artists of 2019

1 Post Malone

2 Billie Eilish

3 Ariana Grande

4 Ed Sheeran

5 Bad Bunny

Globally: Most-streamed albums of 2019

1 When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? by Billie Eilish

2 Hollywood’s Bleeding by Post Malone

3 Thank U, Next by Ariana Grande

4 No6 Collaborations Project by Ed Sheeran

5 Shawn Mendes by Shawn Mendes

Globally: Most-streamed tracks of 2019

1 Señorita by Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes

2 Bad Guy by Billie Eilish

3 Sunflower by Post Malone and Swae Lee

4 7 Rings by Ariana Grande

5 Old Town Road – Remix by Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus

Globally: Most-streamed artists of the decade

1 Drake

2 Ed Sheeran

3 Post Malone

4 Ariana Grande

5 Eminem

Globally: Most-streamed tracks of the decade

1 Shape of You by Ed Sheeran

2 One Dance by Drake, Kyla and WizKid

3 Rockstar by Post Malone, featuring 21 Savage

4 Closer by Halsey and The Chainsmokers

5 Thinking Out Loud by Ed Sheeran