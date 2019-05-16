Ireland’s Eurovision entry seeks to defy the odds in semifinal

The big wait is almost over for Sarah McTernan as she takes the stage tonight in Tel Aviv representing Ireland in the second Eurovision semifinal.

Before she headed to the Expo Tel Aviv for a final rehearsal on Thursday, her family and friends gathered to wish her the best of luck.

Her proud mother Sinead, who flew in earlier this week, is loving every minute of the Eurovision experience.

“It’s such an amazing place. The people are lovely. We’ve got the sea and the weather, and everything’s amazing.”

Sarah McTernan on stage performing at the Eurovision song contest in Tel Aviv. Photograph: Andres Poveda

Sinead will be watching her daughter’s semifinal act in the Tel Aviv Expo Arena together with relatives who have flown in from all over the world.

Sarah’s 2½-year-old daughter, Mia, will be watching with her father in Newcastle and has been given special permission to stay up late to watch her mum perform.

“It’s so emotional to see her doing so well and to see her so happy,” Sinead said. “It’s so amazing to see Sarah looking so well. She’s having an amazing time. Go Team Ireland!”

Sarah’s rendition of the song 22 will be the second act out of 18 in the running tonight. Ten countries will advance to Saturday’s grand final.

Eurovision aficionados say it will be more difficult to qualify tonight compared to Tuesday’s first semifinal contest because many of the acts favoured by the bookies, such as the Netherlands, Sweden and France, feature.

McTernan is ranked among the outsiders in the competition overall with several bookmakers offering odds of 100/1 on an Irish win.

Tonight’s contestants who advance will be chosen by a combination of 50 per cent televoting and 50 per cent national juries. All countries participating in the semifinal can vote along with three pre-qualified countries: Germany, Italy and the United Kingdom, which were determined by a draw.

The interval act will feature one of Israel’s most popular music acts, the Shalva Band, who will be performing A Million Dreams.

The Shalva Band is comprised of eight talented musicians with disabilities, who have performed at many dignitary events in Israel, including at last week’s main independence day ceremony.

The band advanced to the finals of Israel’s Rising Star show to select the country’s representative to this year’s Eurovision.

However, when it became clear that the Eurovision schedule would require rehearsals on Saturday, the Jewish Sabbath, the band, which includes religiously observant members, dropped out.

Religious Jews are forbidden to work or drive on the Sabbath and the fact that thousands of staff will have to work over the weekend at the Eurovision event prompted the ultra-Orthodox parties to suspend talks with prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu on forming the new government.

Also making a special guest appearance tonight is Lior Suchard, an Israeli mentalist and self-described “mystifier” who performs “supernatural entertainment”.