‘I love you, legs.’ ‘I love you, knees.’ And other Electric Picnic conversations

On Sunday morning The Academic were doing a soundcheck in the Today FM SoundGarden, and a small group of curious passersby gathered to watch, lured by the sound of their hit single Why Can’t We Be Friends? As the band stopped and started, their lead singer, Craig Fitzgerald, apologised to the crowd. “I basically sang the whole Strokes gig last night, and I’m a little worse for wear,” he said. He could take solace in the fact that he was far from the only one feeling the after-effects of the night before.

All around the site, weary revellers wandered around in search of anything remotely resembling a cure. Some opted for a pre-noon feed of chips. Others went for a restorative soak in a hot tub. At Body & Soul, punters wearing GAA jerseys were eased into the final day of the festival by the dulcet tones of Sult, a group of talented young trad musicians. As they played, a pair of young brothers took turns tumbling down the hill in a comically wholesome scene. A far cry from what took place here the night before, no doubt.

Elsewhere, Karla Kelly taught a movement class titled Breathe the Beat, in which people synced their breath to Seven Nation Army and Can You Feel It. At one point she instructed her students to touch different parts of their bodies and tell them they love them. “I love you, legs,” she said. “I love you, knees.” Rumour has it that similar sentiments were expressed the night before, albeit with the aid of different substances.

The slightly more energetic could go back in time to 1990s breakfast TV for a fitness class with Mr Motivator – who’s now 66, and still wearing Lycra – at the Electric Ireland Throwback stage.

Those who couldn’t bear to exert themselves were able to sprawl on Throwback beanbags a bit earlier in the day to watch the film The Little Rascals. Because nothing eases a Sunday morning quite like the sight of young Alfalfa burping bubbles.

At the Ah Hear stage, hundreds of people tried to get into a recording of Blindboy Boatclub’s podcast. As has been the case for most of the weekend, the tent was filled to capacity, and scores were left queuing outside in vain. Podcasts – who knew, eh?

At Mindfield’s Leviathan stage, Miriam O’Callaghan attempted to set the world to rights with a lively discussion featuring Eamonn McCann, Jason Byrne, Dearbhail McDonald, Fiona Hyde and Donie O’Sullivan. The main topic up for debate was – what else? – Brexit. “I don’t think there will be one,” Byrne predicted. McDonald wasn’t so optimistic. “I think we’re in a very dark and scary place,” she said.

After listening to McDonald and McCann spar on Brexit, the Belfast Agreement and the prospect of a united Ireland, Byrne intervened. “Jesus, the nordies can talk!” he joked. Later, when he mocked Northern Ireland accents, McCann retorted, “I’ll have you know that we’re not okay with Free Staters slagging us off!”

It wasn’t all serious, though. At one point Byrne joked about the way northerers pronounce “sausage”. “I am triggered!” McDonald announced. She told the audience about how her childhood lisp meant she needed years of speech therapy, then treated us to a Donald Duck-style impression of how she used to say “sausage”.

It was a delightful tangent, a reminder of the wacky conversations that can happen at a place like Electric Picnic. Leave Brexit outside. We just want to talk about sausages.